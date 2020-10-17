new Delhi: Bollywood veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi says that after playing the role of mafia ‘Kaalin Bhaiya’ in the web series Mirzapur, he has got a lot of support in understanding business. He said, “Actors like me don’t have much knowledge about business, but after playing the character of Kaalin Bhaiya, I got a lot of knowledge about what business is, how to grow it. Thanks a lot to this character, who Helped me understand the nuances of the business and the strategies to become a successful businessman. “

Talking about the second season of Mirzapur, the actor shared the series’ favorite dialogue. He said, “There is a dialogue in the trailer of the second season of Mirzapur. ‘What has come, that will also go. Just, will our will’ This sentence is taken from Bhagavad Gita, which means that this world is temporary and people here Short time guests. “