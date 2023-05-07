The carousel that collapsed on May 6 in the Orenburg park was not registered with the state technical supervision authorities. This was reported by the press service of the head of the region Denis Pasler on Sunday, May 7.

“Checking the permits of Orenpark showed that the application for registration of the Chain Carousel was not received by the state technical supervision. As of May 5, only the Spider inflatable boat is registered in the park, ”the message is quoted as saying.Interfax“.

It turned out that the park company sent an incomplete set of documents to the inspection, so it was impossible to establish the serviceability or malfunction of the carousel.

It is known that 20 people were injured during the incident – the company will pay for their treatment, said a representative of the owner of Orenpark.

Earlier that day, it became known that heads of commercial organizations serving the rides in the park were detained in Orenburg.

It is known that two criminal cases have been opened on the fact of the collapse of the carousel. In particular, under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, which, through negligence, entailed the infliction of grievous bodily harm. In addition, a negligence case has been initiated.

The emergency with the carousel happened the day before in Orenpark. The mayor’s office said that the fall of the carousel was due to a breakdown of the mechanism.

About 20 people were injured, some were hospitalized. According to the latest data, one of the victims is in critical condition, as well as a 10-year-old girl is in serious condition.