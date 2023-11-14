They chased him halfway around the world, literally: from Rome to Paris, passing through Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows and now finally, a stone’s throw from home, during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, the carrots are reunited with their idol. The kids from the Langhe who started dressing up as carrots as a joke to cheer on Sinner and the other Azzurri then the situation “got out of hand”, until it became a real costume phenomenon, complete with merchandising, shoes, t-shirts and carrots assorted.

THE APPEAL

—

Tonight, they will be at the Pala Alpitour to support Carrot supreme, Jannik Sinner, who takes on world number 1 Novak Djokovic. And they are organizing themselves, indeed they are launching an appeal to the fans: “Bring something orange, so we can color the stadium with cheering, all for Jannik”, explains Enrico, spokesperson for the . In short, the idea is to transform the Pala Alpitour into the Pala Carota, so that it increasingly becomes the kingdom of Jannik Sinner, with whom I am increasingly familiar: “We also met his parents, really kind and very humble people. Jannik after the Our match at the Nuvola Lavazza has entered tournament mode, so we don’t disturb him anymore. We limited ourselves to a greeting yesterday, but it’s right that he stays focused.” Meanwhile Jannik is teased on the topic at every match now: “I’m pleased that they come to follow me, and we finally met. Or rather, I’m the one who met them, because now they’re more famous than me”. Carrots will conquer the world.