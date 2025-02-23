Three years after Larra invoked Asmadeo to say and holder The world is all masks. All year is Carnival (1833), Bécquer faced the matter in one of his articles of The Universal Museum And the Carnival himself was killed, claiming that he had been reduced “due to lack of air that purifies his lungs” to a drill without more sense than the vanity of the “elegant society” and the popular desire to walk “outdoors” the drunkenness. Stripped of masquerade and subversion – he went to insinuate – annulled his “periodic explosion of freedom and madness”, only a tear was shed “a tear to the head of his death bed” and “put the useless mask and the scepter of rattles on his grave ». He was not the first to affirm it, nor was the last way. As Mijaíl Bajtín remembers in Popular culture in the Middle Ages and the Renaissance (1941), the carnival had been the antithesis of the official, «the triumph of a kind of transient liberation, beyond the orbit of the dominant conception; The provisional abolition of hierarchical relations, privileges, rules and taboos »or, in another way, an expression radically contrary to the banalization of the time of Bécquer and ours, exceptions apart. Without the “scrambled” world that Hita’s arciprest was spoke in the fourteenth century, without the Mondo Alla Rovescia —The world upside down – of the Xilographies of the XVI, the Carnival could only and can be smoke. But the saying goes well that “there is no mockery so slight that sting does not carry” and, much less, in the presence of such ancient roots.

SACEAS, BACANALS, SATURNAL, LUPERCALS. Whether you want to find its origin in them as if a border is drawn in Christianity and the Middle Ages, there was always something similar. “There is no law to the need,” says the protagonist of The Andalusian Lozana (Francisco Delicado, 1528) in a scene with Carnival Enredo; And although the reason for this statement is between the legs and not in fictional fight with Mrs. Lentesma – Lozana is more carnal than Don Carnal – clarifies another issue indirectly: delicate wrote the novel in Venice and, consequently, use the term carnival (of Carnevale); But, until the 18th century, the name that used to receive in Spanish was the anthruejo and, above all, Carnestolendas. This is how all the literature of the Golden Age (with the permission of the Night Academy of Valencia, which opted for carnival in an act of 1593); This appears in the Eclogues by Juan del Encina or The Lazarillo de Tormesand so it is defined in chronicles such as Facts of the condestable Don Lucas de Iranzothat I quote for the illustrative detail – of historical effects – of some carnestolendas held in honor of “three or four Moorish knights of the King of Granada”, which were “very amazed.” From Tirso de Molina to Cervantes, passing through Quevedo, Lope de Vega, Lope de Rued Logically linked to the celebration by antonomasia of freedom through the numerous forms of brief theater: hors d’oeuvres, mojigangas, jácaras, loas, steps, etc. Now, Asmadeo insists that “the whole year is carnival” and, no matter how brief theater had its splendor in the 17 and Roman Pantomimas – where it proceeds, according to Riccoboni, the own Commedia Dell’Arte— And, surely, of expressions such as the Escrannium Games, which Alfonso X prohibited clergymen in their Games (thirteenth century) for being of the opinion that they were inappropriate for them.

While the crown emptied the pens of playwrights and actors to celebrate their carnestolendas – some, much more spectacular than usual today – the people did not limit themselves to flirting with the theater in parades and burlescas battles; He also organized functions, taking advantage of the tolerance and taste for the popular of some kings of Austria’s house. In Madrid, works were done even in private homes, and no crews willing to represent their disgust with the fiscal policy or the excesses of the Church. However, the street could be dangerous and, as noted in Carnestolendas of Calderón, all feared those dates; The least that could fall on an unfortunate neighbor were the typical “orange blossom”; The most – argued death – a good tunda based on vexiges and, between one and the other, a whole range of diatribes and insults, with the point that Buñuel would make several centuries later: that Spanish is the “most blasphematory language of the world” (My last sighof course), and the population of that time enjoyed playing with language. In any case, the disputes used to end in the “are carnestolendas and no matter” by Francisco de Santos (He doesn’t matter from Spain1668) and, regardless of the inevitable excesses of any celebration, the real atmosphere was closer to transgression, parody, joy and shamelessness of a little known work in general, so critical with the nobility and the clergy that ended in him Prohibited book index of the Inquisition: the Dialogues of peaceful entertainmentGaspar Lucas Hidalgo’s only work. It serves as an innocent appetizer this little popular story, which Diego Hurtado de Mendoza had already treated in one of his poems: «A good old woman saw that, because people were very tight in the church, a man who was behind her kissing the kissing the kiss Earth like the others and, as the old woman could not take place to take place, he said pointing with his hand his noddes: here you can kiss, brother, that everything is land, and even worse.

Returning to the present, Bécquer’s words (The Carnival1885) are still valid today; At least, as regards the “world upside down” that was his condition sine qua nonbecause nobody seeks any release if you don’t know what you need to free yourself. In addition, it is true that the evolution of customs has made some of its facets unnecessary and, on the side of the simple disguise, the “true joke” where everything is “mixed in the social Babel” would not be that we do not recognize ourselves in Carnestolendas , but “in being able to recognize each other” from time to time. Of course, it is unlikely that societies accustomed to living or rather sleeping through incomparably more tyrannical intellectual and emotional intermedia counts in reality, as its political passivity demonstrates, of consumer; They are neither the same audience nor want a party that – I come back to Bajtín – “can only be lived according to their laws, that is, according to the laws of freedom”; But, how Ironize a friend Asmadeo (the devil fuck of Luis Vélez de Guevara), “At the end of the thousand years, the names where they used to go” return and, if the names come back, things come back. “The mask hides the individual, the relative, I expose, while revealing the universal, the unconfessable,” wrote a son of art comedy, Darío Fo. Cover the factions, alter the voice and just let one thing out: the truth ». The Carnival “was born like this”, for the possibility of being “the other” and the need to have a few days “of a frank port to shed everything that has been kept in the stomach or heart” after six hundred and sixty and so many of supporting ” Evices and abuses in silence ». Have those six hundred and sixty days change? That is the question and, of course, for its negative answer, the future carnival door.