In the famous st mark’s squareIn Venice, amid a thick fog, several couples stroll dressed as nobles and children, also in elegant costumes, throw confetti. Carnival begins but, this year, in the coronavirus version, without tourists and largely telematic.

“It’s totally surreal. What I most surprising is the silence. During carnival you always hear music, people having fun. But Venice in the mist is still a magical place, “says Chiara Ragazzon, 47.

This office worker came with her husband from Jesolo, about 50 kilometers away. Although Venice is in the yellow zone, with a moderate risk of contagion, the inhabitants cannot leave their region, according to the restrictions imposed to stop the covid-19.

An artist in his mask workshop. Photo: REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri

Lost income

Steps from St Mark’s Square, 63-year-old Hamid Seddighi, wearing a paint-stained white coat, works hard to finish a Carnival mask: he molds them, sculpts them, polishes them delicately, with quick and precise gestures.

In the workshop of his shop, Ca ‘del Sol, the masks made of papier-mâché, lace or iron, or decorated with Swarovski crystals, they can’t find a buyer: Since the beginning of the pandemic, their income fell by 70%, due to the lack of tourists, their main clientele.

The Grand Canal from the Accademia Bridge. Photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP

“I fell in love with the masks. I have been making them for 35 years. But now it is tragic, I have only sold two for the carnival,” laments this craftsman of Iranian origin.

Before the pandemic, the carnival generated about 70 million euros (84 million dollars), which was spent by about 567,000 tourists, according to the Venice commune.

In front of the Basilica of San Marcos, a group of artisans, wearing masks and long black capes, move in silence, to “remind the world that they still exist and resist.”

Masks and chinstraps in front of the Bridge of Sighs. Photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Masks on the street and online videos

To encourage the residents of La Serenísima to perpetuate the tradition, the Venice artisans association launched the campaign: “The carnival of the Venetians, masked … and with the mask” anticovid.

“Venice has run out of tourists, it is the occasion for Venetians to reappropriate and rediscover their city”, explains its director, Gianni De Checchi. “In the last 25 years, mass tourism has altered the socio-economic fabric of the center of Venice. And in some way, it has damaged the carnival.”

The city is betting on celebrating Carnival by showing Venetians in costume in online videos. Photo: REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri

“With my wife, we no longer came for the carnival, there were too many people. Now it is historic, an empty city,” explains Peter, a 65-year-old Austrian doctor, one of the few foreign tourists in the city.

The commune of Venice, which had to cut back on celebrations when the pandemic broke out in February, is betting this year on videos posted online with Venetians in disguise.

“It is a way of recovering the ties that unite us with millions of people who love Venice”, says the tourism advisor, Simone Venturini.

“Venice is not a dead city, it is possible to have fun in full covid”, say some Venetians. Photo: REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri

Among the recorded videos, a group of people in baroque costumes improvise a minuet on the famous Rialto Bridge.

“We wanted to show that Venice is not a dead city, that it is possible to have fun in full covid“says one of them, Armando Bala, 42, wearing a rococo wig and a red velvet frock coat.

With his wife Arnisa, he has run the La Bauta store for 20 years, where sumptuous period costumes share space with handmade masks inspired by characters from the Commedia dell’Arte.

“We are not looking to make money, we just want to survive,” says the business owner, whose income depends 40% on the carnival.

AFP