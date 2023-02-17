The Carnival of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil is a festival that is celebrated annually the week that marks the beginning of Lent (of the Catholic Church). According to Rio Carnaval (official page of the celebration), This tradition has existed since 1840 in which people from all over the world gather to dance polkas and waltzes in the midst of large parades of floats and costumes.

In 1917, samba (traditional Brazilian dance) was introduced into the celebration, according to Rio Carnaval. Since then, this rhythm has become the most important of the entire celebration due to its level of complexity and the striking outfits.

Although in its beginnings the Carnival was inspired by Catholicism, the tradition really comes from a recognized European event that in Latin is called introitand which translated into Spanish means “entrance”.

Over the years, this celebration has become very popular around the world, so much so that, for the 2023 edition, expect to earn revenue of up to $870 millionas read on the same web page.

When is the Rio de Janeiro Carnival celebrated?

Starting this Friday, February 17, and until Saturday, February 25, Brazil opens its doors to all tourists and music and dance lovers who want to join the celebration.

The good news for those who cannot travel to the Brazilian country is that the celebration will be broadcast on the Globo TV signal.

What celebrations will be seen in the Carnival?

The main event of this edition will be the competition of samba schools that were prepared throughout the past year, to appear at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. This place gathers more than seventy thousand people.

Visitors will be able to enjoy other events such as the Magic Cup Dance, he Scala Gay Dance and the blocks, which are free parades.

