Expired hyaluronic acid, reused syringes and a secret springboard full of boxes, tires and even a garbage container. That was the illegal aesthetic clinic that the National Police has dismantled in the Madrid neighborhood of Chamberí, in which they were carried out Beauty treatments for ‘Russian lips’ without qualified personnel and without complying with the conservation regulations of the products used.

The authorities have arrested the three responsible for the center for crimes against public health and professional intrusion, as They pretended to be professionals Qualified for treatments, as reported on Tuesday the national body in a statement.

The investigation began at the end of 2024, when the agents were aware that in an aesthetics and hairdressing center in the capital, medical procedures without accredited personnel were being carried out. The clinic captured its clients through social networks and messaging applications, where services were offered to prices well below the market, which raised the suspicions of the authorities.

On February 6, the agents did an inspection of the premises along with staff of the health authorities, and caught one of the false doctors while preparing to attend a client. In an attempt to hide tests, the woman hid among her clothes a Botox container with Korean labeling.

They reused the syringes between clients

During the inspection, the authorities discovered A hidden stay which could only be accessed by crawling, closed with a spring and lock. Inside was a fridge with expired hyaluronic acid containers – some half use – together with boxes, vehicle tires and even a garbage container.

They were also found used syringes, which were reused In different clients, as well as a handwritten newspaper with detailed instructions on how to perform aesthetic infiltrations with botox and hyaluronic acid.

According to the researchers, the detainees acquired these products commissioning them through messaging channels and received them by parcel without respecting the necessary conservation conditions.





In addition, one of them resided abroad and only traveled to Madrid for short periods of time to perform treatments such as the known ‘Russian lips’. Thus, to attract clients, they announced these visits as exclusive opportunities in which treatments would be available for limited time.

The three women were arrested and brought to court as presumed responsible for the crimes of professional intrusion and against public health. The police have closed the place And the research continues to determine if there are more people involved in the illegal network of aesthetic treatments.