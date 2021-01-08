Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of the Carmignac Prize has been redesigned. A Congo in Conversation website has been created for the occasion.

The 11th Carmignac Prize was awarded to the British-Canadian photographer Finbarr O’Reilly for his report on the DRC started in January 2020. Interrupted in his work due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of the borders, he decided in agreement with the Carmignac Prize team to adapt to this situation by designing a website titled Congo in Conversation.

In collaboration with many Congolese journalists and photographers – Bashizi, Dirole, Kasereka, Makangara, Muhindo, Ndebo, Rwizibuka, Sawasawa, Tulizo, Ley Uwera and Vivuya -, O’Reilly provides the site with numerous articles and photo and video reports on a daily basis. The photos are exhibited on the gates of the Saint-Jacques tower in Paris, from January 6 to 27, 2021.