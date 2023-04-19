The Recupera Madrid website says at full blast and in capital letters: “We are not a political party.” In case there are doubts, it is insisted: “The first thing you should know is that we are NOT a political party.” And he adds: “We are creating the first Association of Voters in the history of Madrid to present ourselves to the elections with Luis Cueto -current mayor in the City Council of the capital who was part of the candidacy of Manuela Carmena in 2019- and I will govern the city ​​with more professionals and fewer politicians”. The reality is that Recupera Madrid has been a political party since this Tuesday, April 18, when, according to the information to which EL PAÍS has had access, it has secretly registered under the acronym “Professionals”.

“We were going to announce it this Tuesday at a press conference,” says Cueto himself by phone, who recognizes the party’s constitution. “We were waiting for the response from the City Council secretary these days, but the electoral deadlines run over the simultaneity of validating the signatures, whose deadline is Sunday.”

[Noticia de última hora en ampliación]

