Facade of the Aledo Town Hall, the last to join the initiative, in a file image. / MF

Saturday, January 29, 2022



A total of 14 town councils in the Region of Murcia offer their plenary sessions ‘online’, live and deferred, to all citizens thanks to the ‘Replay’ platform, an infrastructure managed by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration through of the Integra Foundation. The last consistory to join this initiative is that of Aledo and this Monday it will be possible to follow it ‘online’

the full.

To see them on a deferred basis, both those of Aledo and those of the rest of the municipalities adhering to this initiative, you can do so at the

replay websitethe ‘Replay Project’ app available for mobiles and tablets, both in Android and iOS versions (iPhone, iPad), and even the smart TV app available on televisions (or TV Box-type devices), in Android TV versions or AppleTV.

The General Director of IT and Digital Transformation, Javier Martínez Gilabert, indicated that “we continue to extend this service to cover and retransmit the plenary sessions of the Region’s city councils, putting technology at the service of the transparency of the administrations and contributing to guarantee the right of citizens to information.

The platform partially uses existing infrastructure of the CTnet Network, a regional science and technology network, and allows the retransmission of all the ordinary or extraordinary municipal plenary sessions held by various member town councils, as well as the press conferences of the Governing Council and events analogues of regional public entities.

Currently, in addition to the incorporation of the Aledo City Council, the municipalities that already enjoy this service are Beniel, Blanca, Bullas, Caravaca de la Cruz, Ceutí, Cieza, Fortuna, Fuente Álamo, Jumilla, Molina de Segura, Murcia, Puerto Lumbreras and Santomera.