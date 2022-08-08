CFS Jumilla, ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida and Jimbee Cartagena will play, in triangular format, the VI Carlos García Memorial. The tournament will be held on August 24 in the pavilion of the same name, in Jumilla, in a tournament that will be played in honor of the player who, in 2007, lost his life due to an accidental collision with a rival goalkeeper.

The tournament will be played from 8:00 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the Aspajunide association. It will be the first match of the team coached by Javi Rodríguez in the Region of Murcia, since the first pre-season duel will be on August 16 in Córdoba, against Josan González’s Córdoba World Heritage Site. In the case of the departmental team, before the Carlos García Memorial they will face Manzanares on the 19th (Antonio Caba pavilion) and Valdepeñas on the 20th (Virgen de la Cabeza pavilion).

The General Director of the charcuterie club, Fran Serrejón, and the manager of Jimbee Cartagena, Roberto Sánchez, were present at the event’s presentation ceremony. Tickets will cost €5 for adults and €3 for children (for children between 3 and 15 years old).

The first duel of the triangle will face the hosts and Jimbee Cartagena, to later be held the duel between ElPozo Murcia and CFS Jumilla. The main course will be later, when the derby is disputed between butchers and melon makers. Before the start of the triangle, at 7:00 p.m., a duel will be played between the Jumilla Futsal School and the Aspajunde Sports Club.