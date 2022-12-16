Madrid. This bright new image shows a small section of the Carina Nebula, one of the telescope’s most photographed objects. hubble from NASA/ESA.

Carina, NGC 3372, is a huge cloud of gas and dust that is home to several bright, massive stars, including at least a dozen that are 50 to 100 times the mass of our Sun. It is an emission nebula, which means that the intense radiation from their stars ionizes the gas and makes it glow. That gas spreads out broadly and thinly over a large area, earning it the additional designation of a diffuse nebula.

The nebula is a dynamic area of ​​the sky with bursts of star formation occurring in conjunction with star death. As these bodies form and produce ultraviolet radiation, their stellar winds scatter gas and dust around them, sometimes forming dark, sandy blankets and sometimes creating empty areas for the stars to become clearly visible.

infrared telescope light

To take this image of the Carina Nebula, the scientists relied on the infrared light capabilities of the hubble, which detects longer wavelengths of light that are not scattered by the heavy dust and gas surrounding stars. This image shows only a small section of the nebula, located near the center in an area with finer gas, NASA reported.

Due to the enormous size of the nebula (about 300 light-years), astronomers can only study it in sections, piecing together the data from separate images to understand its large-scale structure and composition.

The Carina Nebula is visible to the naked eye from Earth’s southern hemisphere. It is about 7,500 light-years from the planet in the southern constellation of Carina, the Keel.

Astronomers have given it many nicknames over the past hundred years, including the Great Nebula and the Eta Carinae Nebula for the bright star at its heart. It was discovered at the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa by Nicolas Louis de Lacaille in 1752.