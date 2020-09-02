Jean-François Achilli presents the informed of franceinfo. (FRANCEINFO)

The themes

– The front page of Charlie Hebdo “All that for this”, published on the eve of the opening of the trial, which reproduces the cartoons of Muhammad, those which constitute the motive for the attacks of January 2015.

– “L’ensauvagement”, a term challenged by the Minister of the Seals, reiterated by his colleague Minister of the Interior although the head of government has tried to end the controversy.

– Christian Estrosi and his call for Macron in Le Figaro, the right in all its forms.

– Back to school “almost normal” according to Jean Castex.

– Emmanuel Macron at the bedside of Lebanon after the double explosion at the port of Beirut.

The guests

– Virginie Le Guay, deputy head of the political service of Paris Match

– Mariam Pirzadeh, journalist-columnist at France 24

– Albert Zennou, editor-in-chief of the Figaro political service

– Bruno Cautres, CNRS researcher at Cevipof, the Center for Research in Political Life, lecturer at Sciences Po

