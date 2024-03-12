In the photos of street style From the latest fashion weeks in London, Milan or Paris it was not difficult to find brown jackets with the Carhartt identifying square patch on the left side. The privileged ones who have secured their seat in the best fashion shows preach their devotion to this brand from the rooftops regardless of style, age or gender. Influencers of all fur and celebrities as diverse as Jaden Smith, Kristen Stewart, Kaia Gerber and David Letterman proudly defend their Carhartts as the essential garments in wardrobes that, without a doubt, contain much more expensive and luxurious pieces, but probably not as cool. The brand that was born at the end of the 19th century with the purpose of clothing railway workers and laborers is now much more than a utilitarian clothing insignia. Or what is more interesting: even though it is a functional and work clothing brand, it has managed to become synonymous with being trendy.

In 1889 Hamilton Carhartt founded the firm in Detroit, the industrial mecca of the United States until the mid-20th century. With four sewing machines, five employees and a low-power electric motor, he began making overalls for factory workers. The beginnings were complicated. The company could not stand out, so Hamilton himself decided to meet with workers from the railway companies in the area to share his needs and desires. And there was born the garment that catapulted the company to success: the stretch canvas overalls that today have become a wardrobe staple for American workers.

20 years after that, the company already had six factories throughout the country, warehouses in Canada and England and offices in capitals such as Paris and New York. Both during World War I and II, Carhartt transformed its structure and became a supplier to the US Army: they began to manufacture uniforms for the Marines' jungle missions and work clothes for women who volunteered in the factories to replace the men who had gone to the front. The years of the Great Depression were hard but the company, already run by the heirs of the founder, managed to establish itself as the reference brand for work clothing.

The first twist of the script occurred in the eighties, when the brand became a favorite of figures such as Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre or the Wu-Tang Clan: they were the first to claim this type of dress codes as heritage of hip-hop. hop.

The second shift has already come in the last decade: since Kim Jones started the luxury streetwear revolution, the big houses have sought collaborations with cult brands or drawn directly from their imagery in interpretations that are more or less faithful to the originals. Just look at the recent collaboration between Louis Vuitton led by Pharell Williams and Timberland, another brand linked to the working class. The singer and creative director of the men's division of the French maison combined precisely those boots in his proposal for next fall-winter with jackets that paid tribute to the eternal influence of Carhartt, this time without association.

The brand itself, originally from Detroit, has forged different alliances with great designers and signature labels such as Junya Watanabe, Marni or Sacai. To be exact, it is Carhartt WIP, founded in 1994 by Edwin Faeh, the brand that signs these collections and most of the garments that we see fashion connoisseurs wearing. While Carhartt simply continues to manufacture the resistant clothing used by workers, Carhartt WIP (Work in progress) is responsible for reinterpreting its classics to bring them closer to the general public. With the strategy of the two brands, they seek to reach the fans of the game at the same time. streetwear and follower of fashion trends without losing customers who simply want practical, comfortable and resistant clothing.

Another of the proposals of the Carhatt Sacai collaboration.

If dungarees and wool hats were their greatest hits in the past, now it is their jackets that get all the attention. The Detroit model, recognizable by its tobacco brown tone combined with chocolate-colored corduroy lapels, takes the cake, even becoming a source of inspiration for luxury. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Prada, Miu Miu, Fendi, Valentino and even Zara itself have released jackets that look straight out of a Carhartt store.

You will notice the difference, above all, by the number of zeros that mark their labels: if a Detroit jacket costs around 180 euros, the Prada spring-summer 2024 jacket can be purchased for 2,500. Perhaps when haute couture was born it would have been unthinkable to put clothes linked to work and the working class on the catwalk: today the epic of this class inspires creatives who look for new symbols in the aesthetic references of the old industrial economy. cool.

In the heat of this current excessive interest in the brand and its creations, the market for vintage and second-hand Carhartt jackets has also skyrocketed. Getting a used jacket, a little faded and marked by the rigors of the passage of time is as exclusive or more exclusive than getting a newly manufactured piece, whether it has the Carhartt logo or that of a brand like Louis Vuitton.