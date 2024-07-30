With some charismatic wretches it happens like with traffic accidents: one cannot help but look at them even if one does not want to. Therefore, it is much better that they abound in fiction than outside it.

Elisha has returned, The one in charge, The most famous doorman in all of Buenos Aires, whose social elevator he rigged himself, ordered to be repaired and took a commission. Eliseo has gone from fearing to leave the building to being the owner of a property, and now a budding businessman with the worst arts. A self-made man at the expense of others. An, pardon the pun, entrepreneur.

There are those who argue that fiction should be exemplary. I read a few years ago Rosa Montero in the pages of this newspaper criticizing Dexter for having as its protagonist a serial killer loved by the viewer. I don’t even believe that a fiction has to condemn or punish its antiheroes or its villains; this exemption from morality seems obvious to me, but given the literalness with which fiction is scrutinized and what is asked of it in return, I think it is worth mentioning.

I don’t go with Eliseo like I did with Dexter or with Tony Soprano almost until the end of The Sopranos or with Walter White. In fact, I’m looking forward to them catching it. But I can’t stop watching it and admiring Guillermo Francella’s superlative performance. At the same time, I read with surprise his statements to Natalia Marcos, where he affirms that his character is empathetic. The Virgin, if empathy is your thing, God save us from psychopaths.

The thing is that Eliseo is a fictional character, but Gloriamundi, the production company that co-produces the series with Pampa Films, has bought two buildings in my neighborhood. And, according to the Tenants’ Union He told eldiario.es“has resorted to real estate harassment to force the neighbours to leave their homes.” Well, well, Eliseo without a goal. What came first, the chicken or the egg?

We often wonder how to look at fiction, how to read it, as if our gaze or its absence were the key to deciphering it, redeeming it or condemning it. As if we had to pass sentence. We wonder less about how it looks at us. The one in charge It seems that the series looks at us with the same eyes as Eliseo. He gives us a good look while thinking: “What a bunch of assholes.” We’ll see how it ends.

