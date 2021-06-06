Nicolás’s words, through his mother, touch the soul. The note to which he refers is the one that Pablo Calvo was able to tell, on November 10, 2013: “The story of Nico, the boy who lent an angel to the Pope”.

Thanks to this, and after writing a letter, he was also able to meet Messi. And on June 2 of this year, Eusebius, his Guardian Angel, caressed him again: managed to get vaccinated against covid.

It is that people with COPD have a double risk of infection by coronavirus and three times more mortality. For this reason, the City opened the registration for those between 18 and 44 years old with risk factors to receive the vaccine last Tuesday.

“For me, seeing my friends when I got vaccinated was magical”says Nico. Also, the tenacity and plea of ​​his mother, in the letter “I am going to transfer my vaccine, my son needs it very urgently”, on March 2, were the trigger for the happiness of his son to be reborn in the face of so much uncertainty due to the pandemic, and with the consequent quarantine, that he barely managed to lend us a few breaths of fresh air.

Today, without Pablo, without that feather that swayed to the beat of his heart, stories like Nico’s would have transcended perhaps differently, like those that rest in the trunk of memories, with their indelible stamp on many readers, written with that humility and simplicity who knew how to shelter it also in its essence. That is why sometimes the messenger is just as important as the message.

Pablo Calvo died exactly one month ago, on May 6, without first fighting relentlessly against the coronavirus.

Look also