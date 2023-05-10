AD Eurovision PodcastHow did Mia and Dion do? Was the show well put together? What did our reporters Alexander van Eenenaam and Mark den Blanken think of the field of participants and the direction of the songs? TV columnist Angela de Jong sat with her remote control in row one in front of the TV. What did she notice? How did the presenters do? And in this third Eurovision special, we also look ahead to the second semi-final.

It won't be a spoiler that Mia and Dion didn't make it through to the finals. But what was that about? Who is responsible? The panel is clear. 'The mistakes made by the selection committee of the Eurovision Song Contest in the preparation have damaged the careers of Mia and Dion. For example, it was difficult for Sieneke to get rid of the Vader Abraham stamp, Joan Franka was until recently only remembered for the Indian headdress and this duo is now known as people who cannot sing. And that was not necessary.'

This is the third episode of the AD Songfestival Podcast, a special of the AD Media Podcast. The first special is a total overview of all songs. Handy if you want to immerse yourself completely in everything called Eurovision before next Saturday. The second special focuses on the first semi-final and this third special, in addition to looking back at the performance of Mia and Dion, focuses on the second semi-final.

So: when can you get coffee? At what point can the nuts be topped up without missing anything and what are the highlights of this long second semi-final, which is regarded as the lesser of the two by the experts?

Our specialists Alexander van Eenenaam and Mark den Blanken also tip which countries have a chance of reaching the final. And you will hear Angela de Jong's opinion about the spectacle here first. So listen! The presentation is in the hands of Eurovision enthusiast Manuel Venderbos. Listen through Spotify or itunes can too.

Program second semifinal Eurovision Song Contest

1. Denmark: Reiley – Breaking my heart

2. Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover

3. Romania: Theodor Andrei – DGT (Off and On)

4. Estonia: Alika – Bridges

5. Belgium: Gustaph – Because of you

6. Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break a broken heart

7. Iceland: Diljá – Power

8. Greece: Victor Vernicos – What they say

10. Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem

12. San Marino: Piqued Jacks – Like an animal

13. Austria: Teya & Salena – Who the hell is Edgar?

14. Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

15. Lithuania: Monika Linkytè – Stay

16. Australia: Voyager – Promise

