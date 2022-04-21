If you want to turn an idea into a start-up, you have to overcome a number of hurdles: planning and financing are crucial – and sometimes a bit of luck too.

MAtthias Pflügner came up with the idea for his company shortly after the birth of his second child. He took parental leave for three months in 2018 to spend a lot of time with his son. Very soon the child developed so-called three-month colic, i.e. recurring stomach pains combined with a lot of crying. According to midwives, however, a stomach massage helps when the baby is crying. “But I was reluctant to just do it,” says Pflügner. He then searched the Internet to see if there was some kind of device that could help him. Finding nothing, the engineer decided to create such a machine himself.

This is roughly what a textbook start-up looks like: A new company is created from an idea that solves an existing problem. However, not every business idea has to have an innovative and new product as its core and a start-up as a result. It is also possible to become self-employed with your own service.