SAlready on his first day at work in a workshop in Hesse, David noticed that most of his colleagues were right-wing, some even right-wing extremists. During the lunch break, a colleague proudly told him that his music was on the index of banned songs in Germany and showed him a song that said, among other things, that all blacks should go back to Africa. David’s mother is from Eritrea, his father is American. David was born and raised in Germany. When he told his boss about the incident, he only said that he shouldn’t take it so seriously. “They’re like that.”

In the first few weeks in particular, David, who, like everyone else who has been discriminated against, has a different name in this text, was afraid of being beaten up. “They had Nazi symbols on their car license plates, sometimes said goodbye with a Hitler salute and that was simply tolerated,” says the thirty-year-old. Fortunately, however, they never became violent. At first David wrote everything down, but at some point he gave up.