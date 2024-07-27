For many years, María Corina Machado was the perfect adversary for Hugo Chávez’s Bolivarian revolution. The daughter of an important metallurgical businessman, the former Venezuelan president saw her as his antithesis: “A fine bourgeois woman,” an instrument of US imperialism. And she, for her part, did not deny her frontal opposition to the “regime” that, she said, would lead Venezuela to become Cuba. She had loyal followers, but they did not go beyond the niche of the traditional elite. Two decades later, the conservative politician has become the opposition leader who keeps President Nicolás Maduro awake at night. More moderate and conciliatory, she is a mass mobilizer who threatens to end 25 years of Chavismo.

If it were not for the disqualification of the Comptroller General’s Office – of the pro-government line – and confirmed by the Supreme Court in January, Machado would be on the ballot for this Sunday’s presidential elections. In October 2023, she had swept with 92.5% of the votes in the opposition primaries. Her exclusion from the elections, at her best moment, was a hard personal and political blow. However, against all odds, she has managed to transfer her votes to Edmundo González Urrutia, a diplomat unknown until a few months ago. Together, they have traveled Venezuela and claim to be sure that they will be victorious. After so many defeats, she assures that they have never had so much support before an election. He, meanwhile, recognizes Machado’s leadership and promises her “the position she wants” in his eventual government.

Machado is voting in the October 2023 primary election, which she won before being disqualified. LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA (REUTERS)

A few years ago, few would have thought that Machado would lead a unified opposition and bring it so close to victory. In 2012, she obtained only 3.81% of the votes against Henrique Capriles (64.3%) in the opposition primary elections. Afterwards, her radical positions of forcing Maduro out with mass mobilizations or “the use of force” did not help her. She was relegated to a secondary place. Until two years ago, suddenly, her popularity took off. The attempt to consolidate a parallel government in the hands of Juan Guaidó, an “interim president” appointed by the National Assembly —elected in 2015 and with an opposition majority— had failed. She had remained on the sidelines and, given the weariness with the rest of the opposition, she strengthened herself as an alternative.

Analyst Maryhen Jiménez, a researcher at Oxford University, explains that the collapse of the interim government, the lack of responses from the opposition to society, and a critical stance by Machado allowed her to carry out a different campaign this time. “We must remember that in the opposition primaries, María Corina put a central issue on the table: Venezuelan migration. [cercana a los 7,5 millones]. No other politician has made this part of their campaign, but she has, and that allows her to connect with Venezuelan society in a different way,” she tells EL PAÍS.

For political scientist and vice president of Primero Justicia, Paola Bautista, the leader has managed to build a unity that transcends political formations, and that has broad popular support. “It is a different unity than the one we had in previous processes. Before, in previous electoral processes, the center of unity was the parties. That unity has eroded when the political formations entered into a crisis of representation. The unity now transcends; that is, the parties are included, but the great mobilizer and articulator is the party,” she explains.

The years of confrontation

The opposition leader began her political career as co-founder of the NGO Súmate. The organization declared that its objective was to ensure electoral transparency, but it soon became a bastion of the opposition. Machado was then seen as a radical, and it did not help that she was present at the Miraflores presidential palace during the failed civil-military coup in 2002 – although she later denied having supported it. Likewise, the leader never renounced her ties with the United States. In 2005, a photo in the White House with President George Bush went around the country and produced all kinds of support and rejection. Since then, she has consolidated herself as the representative of US imperialism for the Chavistas and as a possible presidential candidate for some sectors of the opposition.

Machado greets then President Bush at the White House in May 2005. CHARLES DHARAPAK (AP)

In 2012, Chávez and Machado had a confrontation that remained etched in the memory of the country. During the president’s last speech to the National Assembly—he died the following year—she stood up to confront him. She told him that “decent Venezuela” did not want to move towards “communism”: “How can you talk about respecting the private sector in Venezuela when you have dedicated yourself to expropriating, which is stealing?” He, for his part, listened to her until the end and then responded sarcastically amid the cheers of his followers: “You are out of your depth!” ranking to debate with me. I am very sorry, I am very sorry. But that is the truth. You even called me a thief in front of the country, but I am not going to offend you. An eagle does not hunt a fly, congresswoman.”

The confrontation intensified after Nicolás Maduro’s victory in the 2013 presidential elections, which the opposition denounced as fraudulent. A sector of the opposition, called La Salida and led by Machado together with Leopoldo López and Antonio Ledezma, lost hope of coming to power through elections and began to promote mass mobilizations to demand the president’s resignation. Between February and May 2014, the country was paralyzed by student protests. The government responded with brutal repression and 44 people died. Machado, who became the undisputed leader of La Salida after López’s arrest, opposed attempts by other sectors of the opposition to engage in dialogue with the Executive. She argued that these initiatives only served to give time to Chavismo and demobilize the protests.

Machado accompanies Leopoldo López before he surrenders to the National Guard, in February 2014. Juan Manuel Hernandez (AP)

That year marked the beginning of political persecution against Marchado. Chavismo expelled her from the Assembly with the excuse that Panama had named her as an “alternate ambassador” to the OAS—a maneuver so that she could participate in a debate on Venezuela—and that this was incompatible with her parliamentary duties. Later, the courts prohibited her from leaving the country, knowing that one of her main activities was to denounce government abuses in the United States and Europe. Chavismo also accused her of allegedly conspiring to assassinate Maduro. Finally, in 2015, the Comptroller’s Office disqualified her for 12 months and prevented her from being elected as a deputy in the elections of that year.

Radicalization continued on both sides. In 2017, Chavismo formed a Constituent Assembly to bypass Parliament, which was in the hands of the opposition. Machado, for her part, split from the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD). She was critical of the opposition leadership’s dialogue and decision to participate in the 2018 regional elections. For her, the elections had become “an illusion and a deception.” “You are not gaining real power and you are giving up moral authority.” [frente a Venezuela]”, he told this newspaper then. Over the years, he lost prominence, but remained firm in his intransigence. In 2019, he caused a stir by defending in an interview with the BBC foreign intervention in Venezuela. “A criminal regime will only be removed from power by the credible, imminent and severe threat of the use of force,” he said.

The change of strategy

The opposition leader, sometimes called the Venezuelan “Iron Lady,” changed her maneuver from “confrontation” to strategic moderation, says political scientist Jiménez. “Until last year, Machado’s strategy had focused on not recognizing the government. For years, she prioritized other mechanisms and routes toward a change of political regime. But, in 2023, she knew how to read the context, leaving her traditional opposition niche to become a leader with the ability to reach multiple groups.”

When the former deputy was prevented from competing in the presidential elections, she gave her support to a university professor who was unknown in the political world until then, Corina Yoris, so that she could face Maduro in her place. The strategy was unsuccessful because the Chavistas also prevented the registration of the academic’s candidacy through a disqualification by the Comptroller’s Office.

With Yoris ruled out of the electoral race, support went to former diplomat González, who has managed to reach the final stretch of the elections and is far ahead of Maduro according to polls such as Delphos and ORC Consultores. “María Corina continues campaigning. She becomes the great mobilizer of Venezuelan society in this presidential race in an unusual context because there is a leader elected in the primaries, but who cannot be the candidate,” says Jiménez.

Maria Corina Machado in Guanare, Venezuela. Miguel Gutierrez (EFE)

“Facing the unknown”

According to Bautista, unlike other opponents, this leadership has been built through “resilience and coherence” over two decades: “She has been at the country’s major democratising events. She never worried about being on good terms with the regime, but about empathising with Venezuelans. In Venezuela we know that fighting against a dictatorship means facing the unknown, but she has strong convictions and works as a team.”

In the midst of the electoral campaign, arrests against people who have provided some kind of support or services during González and Machado’s tours have intensified, to the point that the NGO Foro Penal has counted more than a hundred, most of them in the last month. A few days ago, the former deputy denounced the vandalism of cars used by her and her team in the city of Barquisimeto, in the state of Lara (western Venezuela), on July 18. “They cut the brake hose, which is clearly an attack on the lives of those of us who use these vehicles,” said the opposition member. The version of the attack was dismissed by Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who stated that it was a “false positive.”

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez at the closing of their campaign, on July 25. Marina Calderon

