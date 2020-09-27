Highlights: Former Defense, Foreign and Finance Minister Jaswant Singh dies

Singh had his special place in the Atal Bihari government

Many times changed positions even in government, there were ups and downs

Was in a coma since 2014, lost the battle of life after six years

Was unhappy over not getting ticket from Barmer in 2014

Jaipur

Jaswant Singh, one of the country’s tallest leaders, has moved on from the world. After expressing his goodbyes, those who expressed condolences to him have received a ruckus on social media. Jaswant Singh’s political who created his special image in politics

Talking about life, his career was always full of ups and downs, but whenever he was given any responsibility in the government, he always proved himself.

Jaswant Singh’s wish that remained incomplete forever, know his interesting story

This is how political career started

Born in Jasol village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district in 1938, Jaswant Singh’s political career dates back to the 60s. Prior to this he played his role as a military officer in the Indian Army. Singh is also known as one of the founding members of the BJP. In the Jana Sangh too, he made his own special identity. Jaswant gained political recognition only after his induction into the Jana Sangh on behalf of BJP veteran and former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. He was then elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1980. He was the Finance Minister of the country for the first time from May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of the country for just 13 days. After this, he took charge as Defense Minister from 2 January 2000 to 18 October 2001, 5 December 1998 – 5 December 2002 as External Affairs Minister and from 1 July 2002 to 21 May 2004 as Finance Minister.

Political fluctuations came, but visible strength

Singh, who identified himself as a special figure in the Vajpayee government, was the foreign minister from December 5, 1998 to July 1, 2002. But in July 2002, he was made Finance Minister in place of Yashwant Sinha, while Sinha was sent to the Ministry of External Affairs in place of Singh. He then held this responsibility till 2004. During this period, after the name of George Fernandes in the Tehelka incident, he was also the Defense Minister of the country from 2000-2001. Actually, Fernandes had to resign from the post of Defense Minister due to his name in this scandal.

Jaswant Singh’s statement, which created a stir in BJP, know the stories of his impunity

Played an important role in nuclear deal

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had expressed great confidence in Jaswant, who had a distinct identity in the Vajpayee government. Despite the US sanctions, when India conducted its second nuclear test in 1998, it played an important role in the Indo-US nuclear deal. Jaswant Singh was the only person who convinced Clinton and made the nuclear deal a success after negotiations that lasted almost two years.

The first summit with Pakistan also played an important role

The whole world was aware of the relations between India and Pakistan. However, the relationship between the two countries was still sour due to Pakistan keeping its nefarious intentions at all times. But these relationships were first attempted to dissolve sweetness in the Atal Bihari government, in which former foreign minister of the country, Jaswant Singh, played a special role. As a result, there was an attempt to lay the foundation for the summit between India and Pakistan for the first time in 15–16 July 2001, although talks failed due to the unhappiness of Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, but the talks on behalf of Jaswant Singh – Efforts were made to strengthen the relationship between the two countries under the agreement.

Did not let the country fall apart

Jaswant Singh was a special contributor to the bonding of India’s relations with other countries. The most difficult phase was when India conducted a nuclear test despite the US sanctions. During this time, the Atal Bihari government was most afraid that India should not be isolated from other countries, Jaswant Singh should always be the troubleshooter of the Atal government in such times. Although in government, he faced criticism many times.

Lok Sabha election 2014 gave new mode

Experts say that despite being in government, Singh’s opinion was always different from his other ministers. At the same time, he expressed his opinion with Babaki. Therefore, he had to face criticism many times. In 2014, when the BJP did not give him a Lok Sabha ticket from Barmer, with his outspoken statements, he had decided to contest from Barmer as an independent.