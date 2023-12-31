Olga Khoroshiy sits in a small treatment room in the children's ward of the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Clinic in Neubrandenburg and remembers the birth of her youngest daughter Vasilisa. “I woke up in the night with severe pain,” she says. “When I drove to the hospital early in the morning, one leg was already sticking out.”

As she speaks, she holds Vasilisa in her arms. The infant wants to put everything it can grab into its mouth. Vasilisa repeatedly interrupts her mother with her sometimes soft, sometimes loud babbling. Each time, Khoroshiy takes her time and turns to her daughter. Vasilisa is now seven months old. But because she is so small, she appears much younger.

Vasilisa was born much too early. Twelve weeks to be exact. Olga Khoroshiy was 28 weeks pregnant when it suddenly started. Normally it is 40 weeks until birth. As a newborn, Vasilisa weighed just 1,225 grams, just over a third of the average birth weight of three and a half kilos. Newborns are considered premature if they are born before the end of the 37th week of pregnancy. But another nine weeks beforehand, more than two months, makes an enormous difference.

A minimum quantity called premature baby

Life is fragile at this time and the little body is far from fully developed. Newborns this small cannot survive without intensive medical care. If a child is born healthy at term, the parents can usually take it home from the hospital after a few days. Vasilisa spent several months in the clinic. In a hospital where she should never have been born in the first place.



Cheerful: mother Olga Khoroshiy with her daughter Vasilisa

Image: Julia Zimmermann



The Dietrich Bonhoeffer Clinic is located between Berlin and Greifswald, at the end of the Mecklenburg Lake District. For many years it was considered one of the leading centers for the care of premature babies in the sparsely populated Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. But since the beginning of this year, the clinic in Neubrandenburg has no longer been able to look after small children like Vasilisa because it lacks the necessary experience. Very small premature babies who weigh less than 1250 grams can only be treated in special hospitals in Germany, so-called level 1 perinatal centers, the highest level. They have the staff and equipment to care for such young children.







Very often that doesn't happen. Around ten percent of the almost 800,000 births in Germany every year are premature births, and only in around 7,000 cases does the newborn child weigh less than 1,250 grams. In order to be a level 1 center, the clinics have to treat a certain number of newborns per year. Experts then speak of a “minimum amount” – a term that is suitable for artificial knee joints, but hardly for newborns. So far the number has been 14 cases, most recently 20 children per year.

Vasilisa's mother received special permission

The Dietrich Bonhoeffer Clinic did not come up with this number. This does not mean that the maternity ward will be closed, as is sometimes claimed, but the hospital can continue to care for the vast majority of less critical births as before. It only no longer receives any money from the health insurance companies for the birth of very small premature babies; in such cases it has to hand it over to larger hospitals. Neubrandenburg is now only a level 2 center that is allowed to treat premature babies with a birth weight of 1,250 grams. There are 44 of these facilities nationwide.