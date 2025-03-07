The care barrier: “Between work, house and family, my nights were always too short”

“Let’s build a world in which care is not based on anyone’s sacrifice. Let’s bet on a upbringing that does not need supermadres. ” Eduard Solo speech at the Goya Awards showed the reality of the invisible weight of women’s shoulders. Reflected Marisol’s life or Bibi’s; The life of so many, that of our mothers, sisters, friends and grandmothers.

In the heat of the fire in a corner of the Sierra Riojana, in the snow of Cameros, these two women look back. Bibi is already 79 years old throughout his life has taken care of his son, his three grandchildren, his mother -in -law, his father and his mother.

Although he thinks a little more also remembers an uncle with a disability when he was already a girl who stepped on his house since his teeth came out. Marisol is 86 years old and if he could change something of his past would be the nights, which were always too short. Working, studying and raising three children, makes rest hours reduce to their minimum expression.

His are not isolated realities but examples of a system that is based on the full dedication of women to care at the expense of many renunciations and structural inequality that is still evident today. According to the National Survey of Working Conditions, men with children whose partner has a paid job, dedicate 20.8 hours a week to carry out unpaid work activities compared to the 37.5 hours that women dedicate in the same situation. In addition, 77.5 percent of women with paid work carry out activities related to kitchen and domestic tasks every day, compared to 32.9 percent of men.

On the other hand, the report of the Government of La Rioja ‘Women and men in La Rioja’ of the year 2023 states that almost one in three women deal with care tasks to minors or dependent people, compared to 4 percent of men. At the same time, half of the women living as a couple are responsible for most domestic tasks, in contrast to 4.1 percent of men in the same situation.

Whole generations of women have assumed that leisure and rest were not for them and have not even considered that they were renouncing much throughout their lives. “I attended my house, the butcher shop and the family, and when he came (her husband) had everything done,” says Bibi, “it was like that and point, because it had always been.” Marisol has always worked inside and out of home, touring five countries and finding in every corner of the world the same reality. “I studied, worked, carried the house, took care of my children … I was married to a very classic man and that seemed normal,” he says, “I ended up separating because I needed to have freedom and do all the things that my husband did not let me do.”

Bibi, however, always lived with her husband. He took care of him after being cared for his blind mother -in -law, his mother with Alzheimer’s and his father with Parkinson; After having cared for his son and his grandchildren. “Already at the end of his illness I told him: with how well careful you have been, when he touches me, who is going to take care of me?” He has a smile. Her friends surround her and take her hand: “Don’t worry, Bibi, we will be us.” Female care networks extend beyond the family itself. “Each one is at home, but we are all always worried about all,” Marisol explains.

That moment of deep love is interrupted by another of pure joy. Tamara arrives with Leo, the last child who was born in the town, the grandson of all. Newly released maternity, this young neighbor of Nieva acknowledges that she begins to value now the work that her mother and grandmothers have done. “Now I understand them and I also understand what Bibi, Marisol, Inma or all others did. Without their effort we would not have the freedom to fight for our rights, “he reflects,” they were made of steel. I don’t know how they did. ”





The older ones escape a smile that becomes laughter when asked if someone ever thanked them. “What are you saying! Thank you? That word was not used. Things were done and period, ”says Bibi,“ now is when we see what we have lost. My sister now thinks about the retirement she could have worked, but my father never left him because he said that, to serve his father. ” Marisol begins to feel the recognition now, when he approaches 90 years. “Now I feel that there are people in my environment that recognizes me as a victim, that makes me feel with love that they value what I have worked over even my obligations.” Would they do the same again? “Not so much,” says Bibi immediately, “What am I going to lie to you.”

They do feel both that some things are changing. “Now my granddaughters and my grandson are very free people and it is they who value everything I have done, what I have been learning alone from life,” says one. “There are things that have changed,” adds the other, “but not alone but because we put effort; And much remains to be done because society is very contaminated. Now I see people who are even more reactionary than in my time. ”

It is not a wrong perception. And, according to the latest survey of the Center for Sociological Research in Equality, women in Spain invest an average of 6.7 hours a day in the care of sons and daughters while men dedicate 3.7 hours to that responsibility. However, almost half of men (44.1 percent) consider that “so far in the promotion of women’s equality has now been discriminated against.”

It is coffee time and Ana joins the talk. He is 27 years old and is the mother of two daughters. He arrived in Nieva from Moldova in full pandemic without knowing a word of Spanish. The women of the town have become their security network. “Women, always women,” he says with a shy smile, “life is so, women always. It touched my mother, it’s my turn and hopefully I don’t touch my daughters even if I fear yes. ” “Ana’s story confirms that we are not rare cases, that the world is so, it touches us everywhere,” adds Marisol. The young woman tells that she is who is in charge of her daughters and the house. Tamara has also taken a leave to take care of little Leo.





85 percent of family care are requested by women. This translates, among other things, that the gender gap in pensions currently amounts to 47 percent in general and 45 percent in terms of retirement pensions. “Taking care of a baby or cooking is not part of the curriculum because they are not considered ‘official’ and transcendent knowledge, and yet they are fundamental knowledge to survive and live in society. Therefore, educating in co -responsibility, it should be a subject present in school and, of course, it must be a dimension worked in the family, especially when this affects the professional development of men and women, ”explains Eva Tobias, author of“ Coeducation, co -responsibility and care ”, research carried out in 2024 and financed by the Government of La Rioja, through the Institute of Riojan Studies.

Thus, between memories, reflections and data, the meeting is built. Bibi has to go to help his son. Tamara has to take care of Leo because it’s time to eat. Ana accompanies Marisol, who doesn’t see well and can’t go alone. And so they continue to weaving the care network, which supports the world. Because what would happen if women stop taking care? Laughs and then silence are heard. “With being taken as something natural and starts value, we would be changing a lot,” says the oldest of all.