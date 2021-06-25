Dubai (WAM)

The activities of the eleventh annual conference on cardiovascular diseases, under the patronage of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, and in scientific cooperation with the Gulf Heart Association, were launched in Dubai yesterday, and will last for two days at the Le Meridien Airport Hotel.

Dr. Wael Al Mahmeed, head of the conference, explained that the event – in which a number of experts and doctors specialized in cardiovascular diseases participated – aims to consolidate the principle of interest in developing medical cadres, and create an incubating environment for experts and specialists in an effort to develop health services provided to all segments of society. He stated that the list of speakers at the conference includes a number of specialists from the “Cleveland Clinic” and “Mayo Clinic” in the United States of America, and a group of the most prominent doctors in cardiovascular specialties from the country.

For his part, Abdullah bin Sougat, Executive Director of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, pointed to the importance of holding the conference, stressing the award’s support for this event.

Among the most prominent topics that will be discussed during the conference are the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery diseases, complications resulting from aortic valve replacement, treatment of heart failure cases, electrophysiology, and others.