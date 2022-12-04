News in brief: Five cardiologists who worked at the hospital Isala in Zwolle rented out buildings to that hospital through a concealing construction without Isala knowing of their involvement. The cardiologists were sometimes directly involved in initiatives for the rental of their own premises.

The hospital sees no objection to this rental, as long as no “undesirable conflict of interest” arises.

With a swing, the crane truck puts a container next to a huge pile of sand. It is raining and snowing at Agnietenbergweg 8 in Zwolle, the foreman of the contracting company has holed up in his shack. Here, on this vacant lot on the edge of the Brinkhoek district, once a weekly magazine Elsevier proclaimed the best neighborhood in the Netherlands, construction workers are preparing the ground for an immense villa with an unobstructed view.

No doorbell to be seen. The modest white bungalow, which stood in the field, has been razed to the ground. Only the mailbox along the road is still there. It stands alone on a stick in the wet, loamy sandy soil.

A special mailbox, that is. The black box is the official address of fifty private companies, foundations and other vehicles – together representing more than 140 million euros in assets. One of these is a company in which five cardiologists are silent partners. Until recently, the medical specialists were secretly co-owners of buildings that Isala rents through the letterbox, without the hospital being aware of this. Since the five became suspects in a major criminal investigation into corruption this summer, panic has broken out in that letterbox company. Board members changed, a few weeks ago 1.4 million euros in new money was raised under high pressure and the cardiologists were bought out for an unknown amount.

The mailbox from dozens of companies. Photo Bram Petraeus

PEC Zwolle

The new house of Gerrit Jansen, a former car dealer and now a real estate entrepreneur in Zwolle and the surrounding area, is rising on the building plot on Agnietenbergweg. Together with his brother Bertus, he owns Jansen Vastgoed, which develops, renovates, rents and sells business premises in the region. Gerrit Jansen is a welcome guest at football club PEC Zwolle, this year relegated to the Eerste Divisie. He has been a member of the business club since 1990, only to join the club’s supervisory board almost twenty years later. Last year he left as a board member of the PEC Zwolle foundation.

Gerrit Jansen always sees opportunities. Even when he looks over the parking lot of the PEC stadium at Isala in his time as commissioner. Can’t he do something with those outdated office buildings that are between the stadium and the hospital?

Gerrit Jansen and his brother Bertus conceived the plan to refurbish the buildings one by one and rent them out to services and companies that fit in with the adjacent hospital. The project will be named ‘Health Innovation Park’. A director is being sought to drive ‘innovation’ and ‘co-creation’ and to attract entrepreneurs in health technology and e-health. On the administrative side, two vehicles will be established in May 2014. One of these is a CV, the limited partnership ‘Transitiemaatschappij Oosterenk I’, with Jansen Vastgoed as manager. This is a construction with silent partners who invest money, but otherwise remain out of sight of the outside world, for example to conceal an investment. And the second is a foundation that manages the resume.

Jansen Vastgoed needs lenders for the ambitious plans. And the five cardiologists at Isala are interested. A few days before the real estate CV is set up, they register the company Health Innovation Property. Founders: Harry S., Ed de K., Peter Paul D., Arif E. and Anand RM – all now suspected in a corruption investigation into medical devices. The BV, according to the annual report, has participation in the real estate CV as its only activity. This cannot be found in the commercial register. The five are not registered as silent partners with the Chamber of Commerce.

Intertwined

With the real estate deal, the business interests between the heart specialists and Isala are becoming increasingly intertwined. They are not only employees and employers, but also real estate investors, landlords and tenants. The hospital is unaware of many things. Interests were already mixed at Diagram, the private research company of a large group of heart specialists from Isala. The five suspected cardiologists were also commercially involved. Diagram conducts scientific and commercial heart research with Isala patients on Isala beds.

Real estate links those interests even more. On October 31, 2014, Diagram will become one of the first tenants of the renovated buildings at the Health Innovation Park, after it has grown out of its building in the center of the city. People involved with Diagram have no idea that the research company is actually going to be renting from some of its own people.

It is striking that there is actually only one party at the negotiating table. That is the director of Diagram, Linda van den Brink, who is one of the few who is aware of the construction. She is also a director of the foundation that manages the real estate CV with the cardiologists. The boss of Isala’s heart center, also a secret property owner, knows Van den Brink well. He is chairman of a personal relief fund; the Foundation Facilitating Golf Development of Van den Brink’s daughter. She does not want to answer questions from NRC about this construction.

In the years that followed, Gerrit and Bertus Jansen added more and more office buildings to their Health Innovation Park, like beads on a necklace. A new tenant will register in 2016. The hospital is looking for more space for the growing cardiac rehabilitation department – which is led by one of the property owners.

Isala’s building management department examines the options and concludes a ten-year lease for a spot on the renovated park. The rehabilitation center moves to the building that houses the cardiological research company Diagram. In short, partly on the initiative of the cardiologists, departments of the Zwolle hospital moved to their own real estate.

Building management knows no better than that it negotiates with Jansen Vastgoed. After all, the names of the cardiologists do not appear in the commercial register. The construction is also not known in the heart department of Isala. In 2018, the Isala sleeping center will also move to the Health Innovation Park. The hospital now pays 3.5 tons of rent annually.

The Jansen brothers are now strengthening ties with the hospital. In Heerde, twenty kilometers from Zwolle, an Isala outpatient clinic moves into a building owned by the entrepreneurs.

Local real estate entrepreneurs and hospital administrators also meet at PEC Zwolle. Ed de K. will become chairman of the supervisory board in 2020, while Gerrit Jansen is still on the board. In a charitable foundation, too, the parties all meet each other. Jansen Vastgoed sponsors cancer aftercare center Intermezzo, which is located next to Isala in Zwolle. Gerrit’s wife advises patients about hair loss. The civil-law notary who sometimes passes Jansen’s transactions is secretary there. Another landlord of Isala becomes treasurer of Intermezzo. And Isala board chairman Rob Dillmann sits on the recommendation committee.

Bribes

In the early summer of this year, something happens that puts a strain on all these close ties. The FIOD tax investigation service raided the private addresses of five cardiologists who are or were affiliated with the hospital, at research company Diagram, and at addresses in Curaçao and Germany. The suspicion: the cardiologists received millions in bribes from a medical device supplier in exchange for preferential treatment.

From research of NRC turns out to be the German manufacturer Biotronik, supplier of expensive implantable pacemakers and defibrillators. The annual report of the Dutch branch of Biotronik only briefly states that the Public Prosecution Service has already launched an investigation into “some payments from 2014 and 2015” at the end of 2020.

It is precisely the five cardiologists who rent out real estate to the hospital, but Isala does not know that. The real estate entrepreneurs, with whom the five have teamed up, know it. They must do something. The cardiologists pose a risk to the other real estate investors.

After the summer of this year, the cardiologists will leave the real estate resume, with a bag of money. At the end of October, a loan of 1.4 million euros was taken out from a private investor to cover the gap – the exact size is unknown. Director Van den Brink leaves with the cardiologists and is replaced by the real estate entrepreneur who is treasurer of Intermezzo.

No information

Who demanded that the cardiologists withdraw from the buildings? That is unclear. The suspected cardiologists do not respond to contact requests. Gerrit and Bertus Jansen do not want to talk even after repeated calls, emails and a visit to the office in Zwolle. Gerrit Jansen says he does not want to provide any information.

In any case, Isala has not insisted on it. The hospital replies that it never knew it was indirectly hiring from the five cardiologists now suspected of corruption. According to the hospital, it was reported to a manager of Isala in 2015 that “cardiologists were involved as silent partners” in the rented property. He in turn would have told that to the board of directors. But the board “did not know which cardiologists were involved,” says a spokesperson. The building management department also did not know that the hospital rents indirectly from its own specialists. Nevertheless, the hospital does not believe that there is an unwanted conflict of interest. The lease will run until 2026.

