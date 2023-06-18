To avoid heart attacks, you need to monitor your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels, as well as know your genetic predisposition to heart problems. This was told by cardiologist Ulf Landmesser to the magazine focus online.

“Healthy blood vessels are essential for a healthy heart. Only in this way can the blood flow freely and optimally supply all organs. If blood clots slow down or block the path of blood, sooner or later it will damage the heart, ”said in an interview published on June 16.

According to him, this occurs with the development of atherosclerosis of the coronary vessels, which is the most common cause of a heart attack. Landmesser warned that knowing the risk factors could help prevent heart disease at an early stage. To do this, he recommended regular health checks after the age of 40.

So, the expert advised to monitor the level of LDL cholesterol. These are low-density lipoproteins that are synthesized in the liver and partially enter the body with food. A high value of such cholesterol can contribute to the formation of deposits in the blood vessels (plaques).

Elevated blood sugar and the metabolic changes associated with diabetes cause damage to blood vessels, Landmesser said. In addition, lingering inflammation in the body is also a risk factor for heart attack.

“All these are risk factors that we can deal with today <…> The sooner you take countermeasures, the better,” the cardiologist emphasized.

He added that to prevent heart disease, a healthy diet should be followed, which includes plenty of vegetables and fruits, as well as whole grains rich in fiber and fish.

June 15, cardiologist Ph.D. Svetlana Byazrova told Izvestia that with the onset of summer and the arrival of heat, the risk of cardiovascular disasters, such as a hypertensive crisis, an attack of cardiac arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, and a cerebral stroke, increases. She advised staying in a well-ventilated area during the hottest part of the day and avoiding public transport if possible.