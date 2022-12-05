“Being a doctor is the most beautiful job in the world, if it is done with the necessary generosity, truly loving our neighbor. This is what I try to tell through my career as a cardiologist, with 40 years of experience in cardiological intensive care. But, above all, through the stories of the patients. Stories that have left me a lot”. Antonio Rebuzzi, professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of Rome and director of cardiological intensive care at the Gemelli Polyclinic, thus describes the book written in collaboration with the journalist Evita Comes, ‘Dalla parte del cuore’, published by Rubettino with the preface by Renato Zero, as ‘patient and friend’. The volume will be presented in Rome, on Friday 9 December at 6.30 pm, at the ‘More books more free’ event, scheduled at the ‘Nuvola’ in Fucksas.

“I tell the stories of unimportant characters in the usual sense of the term, if we exclude Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini and the trip he made with Benedict XVI to Australia. They are stories of ‘normal’ patients: from that of a boy who died on the Amalfi Coast for a accident, to that of Francesco, a 19-year-old who had a cardiac arrest going into a coma and then waking up, to that of a person convinced that he had been taken to a 5-star hotel and not to a coronary unit. tragic, some with a happy ending”, he explains to Adnkronos Salute.

The love for the profession of the doctor is the hallmark of the volume. “I have dedicated the book to all the patients with whom I have shared my life and to all the young doctors who will do this ‘most beautiful job in the world’. Approaching medicine with passion is the maximum expression of the evangelical teaching: ‘love your neighbor yours as itself”. Lives are saved and one must love one’s neighbor to ‘feel’ how important the life of the other is”.

Rebuzzi remembers the emotions that different patients aroused. “I am thinking of the case of Francesco, 19. We were ready for the worst: we had even informed his parents about organ donation. When he woke up, the joy was immense. We had shared the pain of his mother and father who, for a month, they were always present. Both of them lost their jobs. To give hope to the family, I involved the top management of the hospital who gave me a hand to get the mother who still works at the Gemelli to be hired. Today Francesco also works in the health,” he adds.

The stories of the patients, “if medicine is practiced in the spirit of service – continues Rebuzzi – involve the entire structure. The title of the book – ‘From the side of the heart’ – has precisely this meaning: it is necessary to put into it not only professionalism, but also the soul. To be a good doctor, you need to be on the patient’s side, not feeling like you are the protagonist of the treatment, but remembering that you are fighting alongside the person you are assisting to help them overcome the disease. There shouldn’t be – like I write at the end of the book, through my guardian angel who is the narrator – another way of being a doctor as we have told it in these pages: present, simple and humble”.

In the preface Renato Zero writes: “It is advisable to read these memoirs, to establish once and for all that a professorship, a good curriculum, nor a high-sounding name are not enough. Because what distinguishes one doctor from another, needless to say, is precisely the heart!”.