Professor Nana Pogosova, Deputy Director General for Research and Preventive Cardiology of the Chazov National Medical Research Center of Cardiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, pointed out the benefits of even ten minutes of physical activity a day for maintaining the heart health of people over 40 years old.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” On April 24, the specialist noted that one should not strive for very high loads, since “all outliers are bad for the body.” She emphasized that both excessive workload and its absence are equally bad.

Pogosova explained that if a person does exercises, actively walks and dances, swims, rides a bicycle, then this benefits his health, writes RT.

In addition, according to her, physical activity helps, among other things, increase the level of “good” cholesterol. This substance helps fight “bad” cholesterol, writes “Federal News Agency”.

Pogosova also spoke about how to calculate your predisposition to cardiovascular diseases. According to her, the SCORE scale is used for this. So, you need to know your systolic blood pressure and total cholesterol levels. Additional factors for calculation are the age of a person, his gender and the answer to the question – does he smoke, notes Pravda.Ru. After finding the desired column, you need to find in it indicators of age, pressure and cholesterol. Where the indicators intersect, there will be a figure – this is the risk of cardiovascular disease in percentage terms.

According to the cardiologist, if the risk on this scale is below 5%, then the patient is in a zone of relative well-being. aif.ru. If the rate is above 10%, you need to visit a doctor, because this indicates a serious risk group, writes “Moscow 24”.

On April 5, dietitian, allergist-immunologist Marina Apletaeva listed foods that should not be consumed in case of heart disease.

According to her, with a sick heart, it is better to minimize the use of coffee, tea, salt and fatty foods. The specialist, however, advised to completely eliminate or at least limit the consumption of foods high in saturated fats, including fatty meat, lard, lamb fat and chicken skin.

In July last year, a general practitioner, cardiologist, MD. Yuri Serebryansky said that any physical activity should be selected by specialists. According to him, uncontrolled exercise can cause heart disease, hypertension, and also affect the musculoskeletal system. Against the background of overload, blood pressure may increase. In addition, overloads increase the load on the brain, worsen blood flow and nutrition of the brain, the channel notes. “360”.