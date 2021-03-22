Arterial hypertension, that is, persistent high blood pressure, usually develops with age, but sometimes it also occurs in children. On Monday, March 22, the cardiologist Yulia Marshintseva told about this.

“They may not have a vascular cause, namely secondary hypertension, which is associated with the kidneys, adrenal glands, hormonal profile,” the specialist emphasized in an interview with the TV channel “Star“.

According to Marshintseva, in children, blood pressure most often increases from lack of sleep or overwork.

“Gadgets can also increase blood pressure, also the so-called vegetative-vascular dystonia,” the doctor added.

The cardiologist clarified that with age, hypertension develops for other reasons.

“The pressure there may be associated with neurology – the same overwork, if a person gets tired at work, sleeps little, smokes. As a rule, smoking acts as a risk factor. When a person gets enough sleep or goes on vacation, without the pills, everything goes away by itself, ”she said.

Marshintseva noted that with age, the vessels lose their elasticity and they need to be strengthened. The doctor advised to monitor cholesterol, exercise more often and temper.

Earlier that day, cardiologist and cardiovascular surgeon Vladimir Khoroshev said that chest tightness and pain could be symptoms of a blood clot.

The specialist said that if a blood clot occurs in the arteries or their branches, then a person can feel all the symptoms of a heart attack. About 80% of patients may experience pain, chest tightness, and burning.