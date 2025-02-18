Magnesium is one of the most important minerals for the human body. His role in muscle function, nervous system and energy production makes it an essential nutrient for the body. However, some experts warn that it is not enough to include it in the diet or take supplements without more, and that there are a number of common errors that can affect their absorption and reduce their benefits.

One of these experts is the cardiologist Aurelio Rojas, He has shared a video in which he warns about the three most common errors when consuming magnesium. As explained, there are several practices that can make the body correctly take advantage of this mineral, limiting its effectiveness and, in some cases, causing unwanted side effects.

Common errors when ingesting magnesium

The first error that Rojas stands out is the time to which magnesium is ingested. He explains that the ideal is to take it an hour before going to sleep, especially after a stressful day. In this way, magnesium helps to regulate the central nervous system, strengthens the immune system and favors melatonin production, which contributes to a higher quality rest. Regarding this point, he warns that taking it too late and without sufficient water can cause stomach problems, including digestive discomfort or even diarrhea.

Another common failure is to mix magnesium with certain foods or supplements that can prevent its correct absorption. In his video, Rojas explains that it should not be taken together with calcium supplements, since both minerals compete with each other and the body cannot absorb them effectively at the same time.









In addition, he recommends not combining it with dairy products such as milk, yogurt or cheese, or with green leafy vegetables such as spinach, since these foods contain compounds that can reduce the absorption of magnesium. The best option is to space your consumption or avoid these combinations to Maximize its benefits.

#Suplements #anxiety #stress ♬ Original sound – Aurelio Rojas Sánchez @Doctorrojss If you take magnesium, this video is for you! I am going to tell you 3 very common mistakes that can affect its effectiveness or even cause side effects: when to take it? If you take it very late, it can cause stomach discomfort. Better at night, as it helps to relax and improve sleep. Magnesium + calcium or dairy = error. Do not combine them, because they interfere with the absorption of both. Magnesium form. Some forms, such as oxide, can give you diarrhea. Ideally, citrate or bisglycinate, which are better absorbed. Remember, if you have kidney problems or take other medications, consult a doctor before #magnesium

Finally, the cardiologist warns that not all magnesium supplements are equal nor have the same impact on the body. He explains that it is important to choose a quality source to ensure that the body really obtains the expected benefits.