No sacrifices at Christmas, but common sense for heart health in the holidays dedicated to 'extravagant' at the table. “There is no need to deny yourself panettone or special dishes. However, it is better to focus on lunches and, if you have exaggerated, aim for a light or very light dinner.” This is the advice of Francesco Barillà, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic) Foundation, on the sidelines of the opening of the 84th Sic national congress, today in Rome.

Furthermore, the cardiologist explains to Adnkronos Salute, “if you have exaggerated at the table it is important to move, avoid getting lazy in your armchair. You can use the extra time available to spend nice days with your family but also to go for walks in the city or in the open air. If you eat panettone it is better to avoid other desserts which can perhaps be eaten another day, dividing the delicacies. We have many drugs but we must remember that good styles contribute 30-35% in reducing cardiovascular risk “.