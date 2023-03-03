In practical terms it was a hit and run, but relying only on time as a parameter would be a mistake. Gerry Cardinale’s blitz in Milan to talk about the stadium – the new stadium – is highly relevant, and not only on a symbolic level. The number one of RedBird in just one hour – between 6 and 7 pm on Wednesday – clarified to all interlocutors that he intends to act personally, if necessary, to speed up the implementation of the new AC Milan system. And to do so he met the first city and regional office.