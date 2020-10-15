A new earthquake has once again shaken the walls of the Vatican. On Thursday afternoon, in an unexpected high-voltage audience that lasted 20 minutes, Pope Francis stripped of all his rights as cardinal to Angelo Becciu, an influential prelate who had held important roles in the pontificates of Benedict XVI and of Francis himself. , who gave him the purple cap in 2018. The measure, of unusual violence, is a tremendous disgrace and implies, among other things, his exclusion from the conclave that will elect the next pope. Becciu was also forced to resign from his post as prefect of his ministry, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. The Vatican communicated it in two brief lines without explanation, but the Pope’s decision was made after learning details of an alleged use of funds destined for charity to pay for a family cooperative. “I do not know if I am the object of a vendettaBut I’m innocent They have given the Pope erroneous information, ”he defended this Friday before a group of journalists in an appearance.

The Pope accuses the 72-year-old cardinal of embezzling funds from the Vatican favoring several relatives. According to the investigation by the Italian Guardia Di Finanza – there is no open process or formal accusation at the moment – and the information advanced by the weekly L’Espresso first he gave 100,000 euros to the diocese of Sardinia to which he belongs, which in turn would have allocated them to the cooperatives run by one of his brothers. He is convinced that this is not a crime and sees no conflict of interest. “It is true that I have allocated money to Caritas. These 100,000 euros. It is something that is the function of the substitute for the Secretary of State. In seven or eight years he had never done any work in support of Sardinia. I know that my diocese is in an emergency, especially due to unemployment and I wanted to allocate that money. That money is still there ”, clarified Becciu, who assured that it never reached the cooperative of the brother that collaborates with Cáritas. In addition, he also commissioned carpentry work from another of his brothers when he was nuncio to Angola and Cuba for about 150,000 euros. “It was approved by high authorities”, has been defended.

Becciu has called a press conference in the morning. He has appeared alone, apparently serene. The meeting with the Pope, he admitted, was tense. “It’s all strange. I feel lost. Yesterday until 6:02 p.m. I felt like a friend of the Pope, faithful to him. Then he tells me that he no longer has confidence in me because the magistrates have indicated that he had committed an act of embezzlement, “he said. The punishment of the Pope, who always acted extremely prudently with other cardinals or bishops involved in matters of more serious appearance, has been surprising. Australian Cardinal George Pell himself, for example, was arrested, convicted, and imprisoned for abuse – ultimately acquitted by a jury – and was never relieved of his post. Disposing of cardinal rights or de facto withdrawing the cardinalate has only two antecedents in the 21st century and another in the 20th century. In this case there has not even been a process. That is why the Sardinian cardinal now suspects that there may be other reasons beyond those that were exposed to him. “I hope that sooner or later, the Pope realizes that it is a mistake,” said the cardinal who added: “I hope it has not been manipulated.”

Becciu is not just any cardinal. The irony of his exclusion from the next conclave is that his name appeared in almost all the pools that speculated on the name of the next pope. The influential Italian sector in the College of Cardinals has long considered that, after three non-transalpine pontiffs – John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis – the time has come to recover that old tradition and bring order to the house. Becciu, without a doubt, was one of the best placed in that group before some of the scandals in which he has been involved began to be revealed (he has also been splashed with the sale of a property in London with funds reserved from the Secretary of State ). For years he was the main adviser to Pope Benedict XVI and managed to win the trust of Francis when he reached the chair of Saint Peter. Something unusual, taking into account the break that the new pontiff proposed to carry out with the past, and especially with those in charge of the engine room of Ratzinger’s pontificate. But Becciu, a Sardinian with a strong character and enormous political intelligence, prevailed. “He was one of the few people who always told the Pope things as they were. Although they could be unpleasant, ”says someone who shared dozens of papal trips with him.

Becciu has a long career in the service of the Holy See. He was apostolic nuncio in Angola and Cuba, where he learned the subtleties of Vatican diplomacy. In 2011 Benedict XVI made him a substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, something like the head of the Vatican plumbing, which he served until 2018. During those seven years he had access to absolutely all the affairs of the Holy See and accumulated enormous power. His strong character earned him confrontations with other members of the curia, such as Cardinal George Pell himself, who had been chosen by the Pope to reform Vatican finances and always blamed him for having cut off the head of the auditor he had hired to review the accounts. That is also what Becciu referred to yesterday when asked about possible conspiracies. “[Libero] Milone knew that he could not put … that he had a limit in his investigation, and that limit was the money from the Secretary of State, “he recalled, justifying the process he opened against the auditor, which ended with his dismissal. Yesterday, a few hours after being punished, his old enemies, such as Pell himself or the prefect of the Dicastery of Communication, Dario Edoardo Viganó, delved into the wound with separate statements.

The cardinal did not know this Friday if the Pope’s decision would be reversible if his innocence is proven. He also assured that he was not afraid of being arrested. But because of the way events take lately, he was not completely convinced. “The punishment has been extremely harsh. But a pope does not make such a decision lightly. Or I shouldn’t… ”, says a bishop who plays a high-ranking role in the Roman curia. Becciu, the man who for two years has been in charge of deciding on the canonization and beatification of future saints, also knows the life and miracles of each member of the curia. “If he spoke, the Holy See would tremble,” says this same bishop. But the cardinal, or whoever he is now that Francis has deprived him of his functions and rights, knows well how the Vatican mirror game works. “I will never betray the trust of the Pope. I will be faithful to him, even with my life ”, he said before getting up and going alone to the apartment in the Palace of the Holy Office that the Pope has allowed him to keep for the services he rendered.