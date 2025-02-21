Cardinal Archbishop of Madrid, José Cobothis Friday has presented the new central structure of the diocesan curia at the service of the Mission of the Church in Madrid and has advanced that the different organisms of the curia will maintain unity and coordination with each other to boost a harmonious pastoral action, in line with the Sinodality called Pope Francis.

In an encounter with the Episcopal Council and the Arciprestes held at the Madrid Seminar, the Archbishop has announced the appointment of the Auxiliary Bishop of Madrid, José Antonio Álvarezas new Vicar General; as well as that of Fernando Murgaas a curia moderator.

Both, together with the judicial vicar, Francisco Mora; The pastoral vicar, José Luis Segovia; and the episcopal delegate of economics and general administration, José María Albaladthey will form the organ of general affairs of the Diocesan Curia.

On the other hand, he has also reported the appointment of Antonio García as vice chancellor of the archbishopric in replacement of Eduardo Gonçalveswhich will assume other responsibilities.









As the archdiocese pointed out in a statement, subsequently, the Archbishop of Madrid will approve andl New Regulation for Curia staffAfter going through the relevant advice, which will contain the norms related to the powers of the different organizations, the procedures to be applied, the functions and activities of the personnel that serve in the curia, from the organizational point of view, disciplinary and economical.

In this way, he said that the different agencies of the curia (vicaries, delegations, secretaries, departments, offices, etc.), «even responding to their own purposes and respecting each other’s competences, will maintain unity and coordination with each other for Promote a harmonic pastoral action, according to diocesan orientations, which must always be born of listening and co -responsibility of all baptized ».

All this will include in the Statute ‘The diocesan curia and the organs of the synodality at the service of the mission of the Archdiocese of Madrid’, which includes the general principles, the details of the new central structure of the curia and the organs of the synodality : The Episcopal Council, the Mixed Council, the Diocesan Pastoral Council, the Diocesan Council for Economic Affairs, the Association of Consultants, the Presbyteral Council and, in the parochial field, the Pastoral and Economic Councils of each community.

As the archbishopric recalls, citing Pope Francis’s words in the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops“Sinodality is the walking together of Christians with Christ and towards the kingdom of God, in union with all humanity” and “oriented to the mission, implies gathering at the different levels of ecclesial life, reciprocal listening, the Dialogue, community discernment, reaching a consensus as an expression of the presence of Christ in the Spirit, and decision making in a differentiated co -responsibility ».