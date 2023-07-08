The second running of the bulls of the San Fermín 2023 festivities will be run by the José Escolar livestock. The doors of the corrals of Santo Domingo will open at 8 o’clock in the morning to receive six bulls and six halters from the José Escolar cattle ranch from Avila.

José Escolar’s bulls, always encased and powerful, have starred in dangerous running of the bulls in Pamplona and since it is the first race on a weekend, it is expected that the running of the bulls will be crowded. This cattle ranch is one of the two Spanish currencies of pure Victorino Martín origin (caste Albaserrada).

They graze on the Monte Valdetiétar farm, in the town of Lanzahíta (Ávila). They are mainly blue-haired. That is to say, a mixture of white and black hairs, so uniformly alternated, that they give a gray tone, more or less clear, originating light purple or dark purple.

It has been one of the winning farms at the 2023 San Isidro Fair. On May 14, Gómez del Pilar cut off an ear from the third bull of the afternoon, named Billboard, in Las Ventas and the bull was awarded with a return to the I roll in drag. One of the three bullfighters of that cartel, Fernando Robleño, repeats in the San Fermin bullfight accompanied by Juan del Álamo and Borja Jiménez.

Great cloth and little weight



It is usually an animal with highly developed pythons, muscular, very thin and light in weight. The Albaserrada bull is hard and encased, delivered on the horse, with great fixity and very humiliated on the crutch. In general, it is difficult to fight, especially with the cape, but generous. He does not admit mistakes and always needs the attention and tension of the bullfighter. Normally it requires short tasks and with a lot of submission. The runners keep in mind that these bulls have unpredictable reactions. They are well grazed and run without problems through the sleeves of the field, between oxen and horses.

The confinement of José Escolar’s cattle last year lasted 2 minutes and 25 seconds, with two injured by horn, one in Mercaderes and another in Espoz and Mina, both with leg injuries. There were many incidents due to blows and stomping. Despite this, they left good careers in Estafeta, Telefónica and the alley.