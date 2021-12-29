Seeing at the beginning of a film the stamped name of Martin Scorsese as executive producer, endorsing his comrade in arms Paul Schrader as director, is more than enough reason to see ‘The Card Counter’, another step of interest in the filmography of the person in charge from the script of ‘Taxi Driver’, behind the camera in unanswerable works such as ‘Mishima: A life in four chapters’ or ‘Hardcore, a hidden world’. After some years something lost after delighting us with the portentous ‘Affliction’, he seems to have recovered all his energy with 75 springs behind him.

Video.



Trailer of ‘The card counter’.



Chain behind the remarkable ‘First Reformed, aka’ The Reverend ‘, another portrait of a tormented man, an ex-convict who goes from casino to casino, from city to city, earning his bread playing cards. He does not resist poker or blackjack, gambling is the engine of his life. Money in hand, he goes from motel to motel across the US He is methodical, maniacal and extremely introverted. Showing feelings is not his thing, and we will soon learn the eerie reason for his sick withdrawal. The prison routine, deep down, helped him cope with his tormented existence. In the street, he does not know how to behave so that no one hurts him. He is a type as hieratic as he is dark and unpredictable.

‘The Card Counter’ begins the old-fashioned way, showing the film’s main credits on the green baize of a gaming table. The music, at times repetitive, fused with the forceful voice-over of the protagonist, penetrate the viewer’s brain. The restlessness is breathed from the beginning of the story, without really anything sinister happening. The feeling that the situation can explode at any moment is constant, one of the keys to this successful proposal by Schrader, whose ability to enter the twisted minds of its protagonists is exceptional. Although it is not always right, here it hits the mark. They are, generally, interesting approaches to visceral dramas that hit the human being, here represented by a monster created by the system, repentant of its sins, which inevitably drags its guilt without being able to drive it away completely. Love will be his redemption, altruism will open a crack in his shield, but when violence nests within us it is difficult to appease it.

Oscar Isaac and Tye Sheridan in ‘The Card Counter’.



Schrader leads us by the hand where he wants. Pull the strings when it seems that we are going to reach the final conflict to add more information, swerve and re-signify the narrative. With just a handful of characters it manages to capture our attention. The protagonists always move through similar scenarios, lifeless, cold and exhausting. Oscar Isaac embodies his role as an eccentric and asocial individual, who seems to continually walk through a crime scene. He wants to forgive and be forgiven. ‘The card counter’ overwhelms, despite being cooked over low heat, without effects or cheap maneuvers. Sow uneasiness until the end of the game and ends with a frozen image that finally allows us to breathe. And clap your hands.