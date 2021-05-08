The strongest point of the “All wheat” event that was held this week was the presentation of the carbon footprint of this cereal in the country. The study was sponsored by Argentrigo and conducted by ing. Rodolfo Bongiovanni, from the prolific INTA de Manfredi. Rodolfo is a professional whom we have been following for thirty years. Endless team papers with the unforgettable Mario Bragacchini. We owe them a series of crucial milestones in the Second Revolution of the Pampas.

What this study determined is that at the farm level, Argentine wheat “costs” 148.5 kg of CO2eq (“Carbon Equivalent”) per ton. Far below the levels of the world’s major producers, particularly the European Union. It is convenient to know that today in the EU all activities have to exhibit their carbon footprint and a value of 45 euros per ton of CO2eq was established. That is, there is a reference value that allows the difference between models to be calculated. It is a crucial issue because it is inexorable that this derives in two ways: or an emissions tax, or a voluntary market where those who generate differences in favor they will be able to convert them into tradable bonds. There may also be combinations between the two. It is the world that is coming and you have to be ready.

Of this index, says Bongiovanni, one third is explained by the crop itself, another third is fertilizers, and another is diesel. And he adds that the footprint varies by technological level. “A low technological level increases the footprint by 16%, the higher the crop yield, the lower the carbon footprint ”.

Let’s stop at this point, because it is key. The first principle of ecology is efficiency in the use of resources. And efficiency is the sum of all the factors of a complex equation, which involves soft technologies (handling) and a flow of inputs that are ordered on that assembly line managed by the producer. Namely, It is not only “the things we put” but the how and when. The “Just in time” in the jargon of an industrial process.

We start from the assumption that our farmers are among the most informed and best trained in the world, and this goes a long way. The big question then goes through the availability, in time and form, of all the tools that make the performance. It was due to pressure from the farmers that we had the best seeders for direct seeding, RR soybeans and stacked corn events. In the case of wheat, they were also the ones who bypassed the conservative forces when they voluptuously embraced the Baguette generation, the French cultivars that allowed a huge leap in yields. There was talk of quality, susceptibility to disease, possible business problems. But there they are: today all wheat genetics have European germplasm.

And now we have the HB4, which is going to change history. Because even if we do everything right, this overall performance potential is not fully expressed. And this is a consequence of what we cannot handle, at least for now: the weather. We have learned to accumulate water, with direct, rotations, and preventing weeds from consuming what the crop needs. But every year lack of rains during the wheat cycle causes yield losses. Last year 3 million tons were lost. In 2018, 4 had been lost. At today’s prices, those 7 million tons means 2 billion dollars.

We can also express this in environmental cost, by default. Because with the same expenditure of resources and money, 7 million tons were stopped being produced. We are increasing the carbon footprint per ton produced, since the cost is the same. With an aggravating factor: when the water does not arrive, the fertilizer is not used. Economic and environmental cost, because the unabsorbed nitrogen goes somewhere. And the fertilizer is responsible for a third of the carbon footprint. We will come back to this.