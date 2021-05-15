Hundreds of tractors and several thousand vehicles will participate this morning in the multiple protest called by the Circle for Water in defense of the Tajo-Segura Transfer. The caravans will visit sixteen municipalities in the Region of Murcia, Alicante and Almería in the morning. The PP and Vox have joined the protest of irrigators and farmers against the Ministry before a possible cut of the Tajo-Segura; while the PSOE has released its mayors and affiliates to attend if they wish to participate.

The Civil Guard is on notice and will mount a device, reported the Government Delegation, which does not foresee major traffic incidents. A spokesman indicated that the rallies are authorized and added that the protest is not centralized in the city of Murcia, so no circulation problems are expected. The organizers had registered yesterday morning the participation of 350 tractors and more than 1,500 private vehicles. They specified that the protests have been organized taking into account health safety regulations.

The mobilizations in Almería will focus on Huércal-Overa, while those in Alicante will take place in Orihuela, Elche, Pilar de la Horadada, Albatera, Los Montesinos and Torrevieja.

The Government Delegation warns its devices, although it does not foresee major incidents in traffic



In the Region of Murcia, the caravans will tour the municipalities of Mula, Lorca, Totana, Alhama de Murcia, Abanilla, Fortuna, Santomera, Ceutí, Cartagena, Pliego and Alcantarilla.

Political representation



The Campo de Cartagena march will end at noon at the gates of the Regional Assembly, where its president, Alberto Castillo, is expected to receive the protesters. This will be joined by the Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo. The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, will be in the sewer march together with the leader of the Irrigation Union, Lucas Jiménez.

Vox will support the demonstrations and will be present in the caravans of the Region, reported in a statement. Its president, José Ángel Antelo, will attend the Ceutí mobilization.

The PSOE of the Region of Murcia yesterday recalled its opposition to the cut of the Transfer, expressed in a joint manifesto with the PSPV and in motions presented in numerous local corporations, but avoided adopting an official position on the demonstrations called for today.

Sources from the socialist regional executive told LA VERDAD that the party mayors have been given “total freedom” to participate in them, if they consider it appropriate, and their organization has also been facilitated in those municipalities with a socialist government. Similarly, although the party leadership will not participate in any protest, its members who wish to do so may do so individually.

The PP presents a law



The PP has registered a Non-Law Proposal in the Congress of Deputies to defend the Tajo-Segura Transfer of the plans of the Pedro Sánchez Government, and calls for “unity and dialogue to reach a National Pact for Water.” This was announced by Senator Juan María Vázquez, along with national deputies Isabel Borrego and Juan Luís Pedreño, and Senators Francisco Bernabé and Violante Tomás.

He explained that they will demand the withdrawal of “the unilateral modification” of the exploitation rules of the Transfer until the current hydrological plans have been updated. The PP requests to convene a Water Table with all affected communities and users to raise the different scenarios and address solutions from dialogue and consensus.