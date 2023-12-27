A caravan of more than 6,000 migrants and about twenty nationalities advances from the southern border of Mexico, on the eve of this Wednesday's visit of a US delegation led by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to address the migratory surge with the Mexican Government.

This group, which left on Christmas Eve with almost 10,000 people, the largest of the year, left the municipality of Huixtla this Tuesday until reaching the customs office in the south of the state of Chiapas, where they knelt to pray.

The migrants have asked U.S. officials and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tempt their hearts to allow their advance.

María Alicia Ulloa, a Honduran who is part of this caravan, asked the US and Mexican officials meeting this Wednesday to find ways to help the migrants, since the situation in their countries of origin “is also critical.”

Ulloa expressed his fear that the two countries will tighten immigration measures, as this could cause him to return to his country, devastated by crime and unemployment. “We emigrate with the hope of giving a better life to our children, and a better life to the family members who are left behind.”

Officials from the Governments of Mexico and the United States met this Tuesday at the Mexican Foreign Ministry.in the country's capital, to prepare the meeting between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the American delegation led by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE, Chancellery) of Mexico indicated that during the morning of Tuesday “an advance of US officials” prepared the meeting that on the US side will be led by Blinken, who will be accompanied by the Secretary of Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the National Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood Randall.

“The visit of the high-level delegation, at the invitation of President López Obrador, represents an opportunity to reaffirm bilateral cooperation in matters of human mobility, particularly for the regular management of migratory flows, as well as for the expansion of legal avenues for the migration,” the SRE noted in a message on the social network

“President Biden's positive response for the US delegation to attend Mexico's invitation is an example of the continuous and respectful dialogue that both countries maintain,” added the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was agreed upon by the two leaders last Thursday when Biden called López Obrador concerned about the magnitude of the immigration crisis, which has led the United States to close several border ports for a few days.

This Tuesday, in his daily press conference, López Obrador ratified the meeting “on Wednesday we are going to have a meeting with a commission that comes from the United States. We invite them to discuss the immigration issue. It will be at noon” .

The State Department reported in a statement that The delegation led by Blinken will meet face to face with López Obrador to address “unprecedented irregular migration” in the region and seek the adoption of “measures” that allow the reopening of all border ports.

In addition, Blinken will insist on compliance with the Los Angeles Declaration, in which twenty Latin American countries, including Mexico, committed to providing legal means of stay for migrants so that not all of them go to the United States.

While López Obrador will emphasize the need to address the root causes of forced migration, such as poverty in Central America.

The visit of the head of American diplomacy, unusual in that it took place during Christmas week, was scheduled abruptly, at a time when The Republican Party pressures Biden to adopt measures against migration in exchange for his congressmen approving new aid for Ukraine.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced that the US delegation will discuss with López Obrador the “urgent need for legal avenues and additional actions” regarding migration.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detained in November 242,000 migrants on the border with Mexico and detected a historic spike in arrivals of undocumented migrants in the first days of December.

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Last week, the United States closed the railroad crossings of Eagle Pass (Texas) with Piedras Negras (Coahuila) and El Paso (Texas) with Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua) for five days. In addition, in recent days, it closed the crossings of vehicles and people in Lukesville (Arizona) and San Ysidro (California).

In that sense, The White House is evaluating the possibility of restoring the controversial Title 42, a policy applied during the covid-19 pandemic by former President Donald Trump that allowed undocumented immigrants to be deported immediately without giving them the opportunity to request asylum..

The application of this measure would directly affect Mexico since the majority of people are returned to that country.

Mexico agreed with both Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, to welcome, at least temporarily, migrants trying to enter the United States.

Trump, favorite for the Republican nomination to face Biden in the November 2024 presidential elections, campaigns with an anti-immigration message, accusing foreigners of “poisoning the blood” of the country, Hitler's own wordshis critics noted.

Republicans refuse to support a new financial aid package for Ukraine in Congress if measures are not taken to stop migration. But the Biden administration has warned that without a deal, Ukraine will soon be left without the weapons needed to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

The Government's proposal to convince the Republicans includes increase Border Patrol agents by 1,300.

Andrew Rudman, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, believes that Blinken will seek an agreement with López Obrador to take measures, such as granting them work permits, and thus keep migrants in Mexico.

“The Biden administration wants to show that it is doing everything possible” to stop migration, he said. “One of the challenges is that everyone wants a short-term solution to a long-term global problem,” but “there is no magic wand”.

“Most of these people migrate because they believe that life for them will be better in the United States,” he said.

A large part of the migrants come from Central America, although in recent months the number of Venezuelans and Haitians has increased, fleeing the poverty and violence that ravage their countries.

*With information from EFE and AFP