The City Council will carry out five projects with an investment of half a million euros for the remodeling of the Camino del Huerto and Ciudad Jardín neighborhoods, the improvement of the Juan Antonio Corbalán pavilion and the asphalting of some twenty streets in the urban area and districts. These initiatives are part of the new Works and Services Plan.

The works in the Juan Antonio Corbalán sports pavilion have a budget of 64,423 euros, to improve the changing rooms, eliminate leaks and leaks and adapt the dance hall. Outdoor free areas will also be equipped, with the creation of a new futsal court. The execution period is set at three months. The winner is Afesport.

For the road management of the Ciudad Jardín neighborhood, more than 100,000 euros will be invested and an area of ​​approximately 4,500 square meters will be acted upon, providing it with new sidewalks, with adapted pedestrian crossings and the partial renovation of park lighting and urban furniture , among other actions. The execution period is three months, and the successful bidder, Afespor.

The project for the Camino del Huerto, with a budget of 95,183 euros, contemplates the replacement of the deteriorated pavement and a connection between the Camino del Huerto and Miguel Espinosa street, in addition to equipping the area with urban furniture. The company that will carry out this work is Cesyr Estudios y Construcciones.

With more than 110,000 euros, asphalt renovation works will be carried out in various streets of the old town. The actions also have a fixed execution period of three months and will be carried out by European Transport. And in the districts, the works to improve the road surface have an item of 92,108 euros, in charge of the company Transportes y Triturados Murcia.