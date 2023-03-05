The event organized by the Artesano supporters club brought together several hundred horsemen in a place close to the Nueva Caravaca urbanization, who did not want to miss the training sessions with which the young men prepare for the official race on May 2 next to the walls of the fortress, where the most precious treasure of the city is kept: the Vera Cruz.

About twenty horses participated in these races. This day is anxiously awaited by the youngest horsemen to test their animals and to test themselves. There are clubs that continue their preparation away from the crowds and prefer to do their training in less crowded places, but, on the other hand, “for the horses it can be an opportunity to run in front of a lot of people and on a slope that has many similarities with that of the Castillo”, points out a veteran runner who has participated in the Wine Horse Race on many occasions.

In this space, located on the outskirts of the urban area, in an area close to the Tres Carrasquicas equestrian center, the conditions of the Cuesta del Castillo are reproduced both in length and in unevenness, with an approximate width of six meters; The area has a security fence to prevent accidents with third parties that could pass through the area, a space for parking and a small fountain to water the horses.

At 9 in the morning, with a clear sky and less cold than the previous year, the early risers had already gathered on the training slope to wait for the arrival of the grooms with their respective horses. These races, not being the final ones, are a litmus test for many horsemen who have been preparing in other places for several weeks now.