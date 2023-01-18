A general view of the prison where Italy’s most wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, is being held. / REUTERS/Gabriele Pileri

The Italian Carabinieri showed this Wednesday a second hideout of the Sicilian mobster Matteo Messina Denaro, arrested on Monday in a clinic in Palermo after thirty years on the run. According to the first images transmitted by the public news channel RaiNews24, this lair of the last godfather of Cosa Nostra is located a few meters