Puente de la Inmaculada 2024. Almost thirty families arrive at the urbanization located on 6 Excellent Street in Madrid. What seemed to be a simple move ends up being a mega-squatter of 28 homes in newly built luxury blocks in the PAU of Carabanchel. The National Police is already investigating the squatting and points out that A mafia would have illegally sold these homes to families for between 2,000 and 3,000 euros.

Apparently the mafia contacted the families while they were in line at a soup kitchen from a neighborhood church. This same clan would have changed the locks on homes that were not yet inhabited and hired a janitor who opens the door for them from the inside to the defrauded families.

The amount paid by the families of these 28 homes varies considerably with respect to what the neighbors who legally reside in these blocks pay: rents ranging between 800 and 1,500 euros monthly. These same neighbors complain that the new residents since December do not respect the rules of coexistence, make noise at night and fight.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has asked to “move away from the frivolization of squatting” in our country and has urged “all those who say that in Spain there is no squatting problem to go to that property of Carabanchel”. The councilor has reminded the neighbors who have squatted homes next to theirs: “You also have to be there and talk to them, they have to tell them about the difficulties and inconveniences, if not the dangers, that arise from having a home. squatted by your side.” Therefore, he has requested modify the regulations so that it is possible to evict squatters in 24-48 hours.

The company that owns the luxury development has set up alarms, reinforced surveillance measures and has hired an eviction company to try to solve the problem.