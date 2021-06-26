The car that rammed the gates of the Russian embassy in Minsk on Saturday, June 26, was filmed. The collision record publishes RIA News…

The footage shows how the car enters the first fence and demolishes it. After that, a man ran out of the car and climbed over the second fence, and then runs through the territory of the embassy. The car itself rolls back, a guard runs up to it.

The fact that a car drove into the gates of the Russian embassy in Minsk was reported earlier on 26 June. The driver of the Ford car tried to escape from the scene, but was detained. According to eyewitnesses, an ambulance arrived at the scene of the incident.