Uwe Dettmann can “blindly recognize” some electric cars by their sound. To how the hum is clearly a short bit of sound that is played over and over. Or how it is related to how far the driver presses the pedal. The variation in intonation. “I immediately think: is it well or badly done?”

His fellow sound engineer Philip Luedtke: “Sometimes you only hear high-frequency whistles. That is very irritating.”

Dettmann and Luedtke are a striking duo in German business. In a northern corner of the land of the fuel engine, they are in the small spa town of Malente tinkering with the sound of the car of the future every day. This is where the sound system division of the Dutch listed Kendrion is located.

The question that the experienced electrical engineer Dettmann and the young sound engineer Luedtke revolve around: what should an electric car sound like? The characteristic sound of the fuel engine will disappear over the years, but something has to replace it. This has been a worldwide requirement since 2019, and has to do with safety. You should be able to hear a car coming. But then the question is: what is a good sound?

Dettmann and Luedtke have been working on it for about six years – and what they have come up with has already ended up in hundreds of thousands of cars. Their branch of Kendrion, which reported the figures for the third quarter on Tuesday, has an annual turnover of 30 million euros.

Listed Automation

Kendrion is a listed Dutch company (2,700 employees) that supplies the automotive industry. It makes electromagnetic systems for electric vehicles, wind energy, robots, factory automation, energy distribution and industrial heating processes. The company announced its latest quarterly results on Tuesday, November 8. Turnover came to 132.9 million euros, 17 percent more than a year earlier, thanks to growth in all business divisions. Normalized operating profit rose 20 percent to 14.9 million.

In those six years, they have already seen a significant change in thinking about sound for electric cars, says Dettmann. “In the beginning, we often heard from car manufacturers that we started talking to: we want a sound, but as cheaply as possible!” Then you get such an endless repeating sound on one pitch. Luedtke: „Just to comply with the law. It was funny sometimes. For our first demonstration in China, we had designed some artificial sounds. We thought: in Europe they may find it more difficult to say goodbye to the fuel engine, there they probably want aggressive, masculine sounds…”

Dettmann: “V6! V8!”

Luedtke: “In China they are more focused on the future, we thought. But the feedback was: This is very different from what we expected. Can’t it sound like a V8?” In Europe, brands wanted more futuristic sounds, Dettmann says.

Annoying, simple car sounds

Kendrion has meanwhile developed a complex system. It’s in many German, Chinese and American cars, the two men say – but they can’t name names because of contracts.

It is precisely because of their system that Luedtke and Dettmann look down on some ‘simple’ car noises, which they say can quickly become irritating. “Our system is a lot more complex,” explains Luedtke. „It is really not only zhhhhhhhhhh or beep beep from backing up. Car brands can mix sounds themselves, and these are connected to all kinds of functions of the car.” There is a separate sound for each driving situation. “The frequencies respond to the car, and we use the entire width of the spectrum. Depending on how the accelerator pedal is, how fast the car goes…”

Dettmann: „Or it adapts to the type of car. For a smaller car you may want some higher frequencies, while an SUV has a little more bass. There is often a real idea behind it that the car can give an identity.” That really matters, especially for more expensive brands, the two say.

What Luedtke likes about the job, he says, is that it’s creative – few companies, he says, allow you to contribute to how it should sound on the street. But don’t think there are limitless possibilities, says Dettmann: the more sound complexity you give a car, the more space the sound system takes up. “It is wrong to think: an electric car has no engine, so you have a lot of space. We don’t have that.”

He thinks for a moment. “There is a car brand – we can’t name the name – with one speaker for in the car…”

Luedtke: “…that saves space…”

Dettmann: „… and when the car reverses, the speaker at the front gets a bit louder, because it is further from the rear. Blind people then think that the car is just moving forward and coming closer – because the noise in front gets louder. Then when he moves forward, they think he is far away – because the sound is softer – and that they can cross…”

Luedtke: “And the law allows that!”

Sound on the inside

Kendrion makes all the systems itself, also in Malente. In the small factory there are mainly many robots that assemble the loudspeakers. In recent years a lot has been invested in automation: serial production became possible because the demand for the products increased. At a single workstation, a dexterous worker stretches the copper wire that is characteristic of loudspeakers in circles.

Hardly had Kendrion designed a sound system for the exterior of electric cars, when the attention of some brands shifted again. Because an electric motor also gives a completely different sound experience behind the wheel. Dettmann: “In principle, an electric car has no engine noise. So inside everything is quiet, up to 30, 40 kilometers per hour. Then you get sounds from the wheels and the wind.”

But in the meantime there are all kinds of other, ‘small’ sounds that you hear better in an electric car, precisely because it is so quiet. For example, there is a kind of whistling from the gearbox. Dettmann: “Super annoying. But don’t forget the windshield wipers! They are actually extremely loud!” In addition, there is another problem with the silence: people use the sound in a fuel car to estimate how fast they are going, for example when they take an exit. So we wanted to mask small noises like the gearbox inside with some kind of background noise, while also giving the driver an idea of ​​what’s going on.”

Originally, not all car brands were interested in this. Luedtke: “But customers then thought there were quality problems with the car, because of all the little noises they heard.” Opinions have changed, according to the duo. “Now more and more models are getting a soft interior sound. This has been our specialty for some time now: we have already made systems that pleasantly guide the sounds of a fuel engine to the cabin.”

How does this continue? Luedtke and Dettmann try to look ahead. “What if self-driving cars will soon be on the road?” says Luedtke. “It could very well be that a driver does not fully trust that everything works properly at the beginning, because it is new. It might be interesting to give feedback to the driver with sound: okay, I’ve seen that bridge!” According to him, Kendrion also looks at “psycho-acoustics”. “When steering is no longer necessary, you might think of a soundscape that leads to more focus. So that a driver can work.”

Dettmann: „I think that ‘noise pollution’ may become a problem in the future. If all the electric cars make noise and they are at an intersection at the same time… The system might be able to recognize that and lower the volume. Just like driving past a hospital or at night. I think a lot will change legally. We are really only at the beginning.”