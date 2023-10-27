Drama in Gaggiano, 46-year-old woman leaves the road with her car and crashes into a tree: she dies

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Wednesday 25 October in the municipality of Gaggiano. Unfortunately one 46 year old womanran off the road in her car, crashed into a tree and died practically instantly.

The doctors who intervened could do nothing for her, except to note how heartbreaking she was death. The Carabinieri arrived on site and are currently working to reconstruct theexact dynamics.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred in evening of Wednesday 25 October. Precisely along the 494 Vigevanese road, which is located in Gaggianomunicipality in the province of Milan.

The young woman, who came from Brazil and she had moved to Italy some time ago, she was most likely returning to her home. When suddenly it happened the unthinkable.

From what emerged the woman was going through a roundabout of the area. However, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, he lost control of his Fiat 500.

Unfortunately, after going off the road, she ended her race against a tree which runs along the road. Passers-by quickly realized what the situation was desperate and asked for the prompt intervention of health workers.

The death of the 46-year-old woman after the accident

In addition to the Carabinieri and rescuers, the Fire Brigade also intervened on site. The latter had to work for a long time to free the woman gives sheets of your vehicle.

However, after entrusting her to the doctors, she was no longer there for her nothing to do. They had no choice but to witness how heartbreaking it was death.

The Carabinieri arrived at the scene of the accident and took all the reliefs of the case, they are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics. They want to understand if the young woman has lost control of the car due to a distraction, an illness or a sudden obstacle.