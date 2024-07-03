The data emerged from the survey conducted by ANIASA and Bain & Company show that the private car continues to be the most popular means of transport for Italians. Despite economic difficulties, the practicality and flexibility of the car make it irreplaceable, especially for work trips. Also interesting is the increase in interest in Chinese and Asian brands, considered by a quarter of Italians.

the car as an essential means of transport

The private car is confirmed to be central to the life of Italians, with 75% of the population using it regularly. flexibility and the comfort offered by the car are difficult to match by other means of transport, especially in areas where public transport is not efficient. The survey by ANIASA and Bain & Company highlights how the car perfectly responds to the mobility needs of Italian consumers, who are looking for practical and accessible solutions.

The remote work has changed the mobility habits of Italians. On average, people work from home 1.6 days a week, thus reducing daily travel. However, for many workers, the car remains an indispensable means of reaching the office a few days a week or for specific professional commitments. This new way of working has made the need for flexible and adaptable means of transport even more evident.

Government incentives are essential for the automotive market. 75% of Italians believe that incentives are a necessary condition for considering the purchase of a new car. However, reducing or eliminating incentives could have a negative impact on sales. It is essential to develop stable and continuous economic support policies to facilitate the transition to sustainable mobility, especially in a period of economic uncertainty.

Growing interest in Asian brands

The survey also shows an increase in interest in Chinese and Asian brands. A quarter of Italians are considering buying an Asian car, attracted by the competitive price and improved quality of the vehicles. However, there are still reservations about the durability and reliability of these vehicles over time, as well as the availability and quality of after-sales service.

In conclusion, the car remains the preferred means of transport for Italians, despite the economic and environmental challenges. The convenience and flexibility of the car, combined with the need for economic support policies, are crucial for the future of the Italian automotive market. Furthermore, the growing interest in Asian brands represents a challenge and an opportunity for the sector.

