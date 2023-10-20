In the car with Stefano Maggio was Elena, his 7-month pregnant partner, who gave birth to her baby in critical conditions

A very serious road accident occurred yesterday morning, Thursday 19 October, on the Lecce – Maglie state road. Only one car was involved, in which a young couple was travelling. He, Stefano Maggio of 22 years old, he didn’t make it. She, Elena Merico, is hospitalized in serious condition. Furthermore, the girl, seven months pregnant, gave birth after the crash. The baby is healthy.

Love, happiness being together, joy for what was coming, a child and above all a future. Everything was shattered in a few moments of terror, in the terrible road accident that occurred yesterday morning, Thursday 19 October, on the Lecce – Maglie state road.

Stefano and Elena were traveling together in a Fiat Punto. They were passing at the height of the junction for the San Donato-Galugnanowhen the irreparable happened.

The car lost grip on the asphalt, ha skidded in the middle of the road and finally you are up side downending up against the protective guard rail.

Passing motorists immediately alerted the police authority hey rescuerswho reached the accident site within a few minutes.

Still unknown causes which led to the accident, in which, according to what has emerged so far, no other vehicles were involved.

For Stefano Maggio there was nothing that could be done

Unfortunately, the outcome of the accident was dramatic. Stefano Maggio, the 22 years old who was driving the car, He did not make it. The injuries sustained in the impact were too serious, resulting in a practically instantaneous death.

Elena Mericohis partner, seventh month pregnant of pregnancy, it was instead transported urgently at the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce.

She was first admitted to the ward gynecologywhere doctors delivered his childwhich fortunately is in good health conditions.

Subsequently, the girl was transferred to the ward resuscitationwhere it still is is struggling to survive.

There are so many condolence messages and closeness that appeared on social media in recent hours. Everyone is in disbelief at such a tragedy and they pray so that the newborn child, who has already lost his father, can at least return to his mother’s arms.

They will follow updates about this dramatic story.