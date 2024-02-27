The prize Car of the Yearcommonly known as “Car of the Year” (COTY), represents a prestigious recognition in the international automotive sector, awarded annually to the best new vehicle on the European market. Founded in 1964 by a consortium of journalists specialized in the European automotive sector, this award is currently awarded by a jury made up of 61 journalists from 23 European nations.
L'2024 edition was won by Renault Scénic E-Tech.
Where it takes place
The location of the Car of the Year award changes every year, the host city is chosen by the award jury and the award ceremony is usually combined with an important event in the automotive sector.
Car Of The Year, how the award works
The selection criteria for the Car Of The Year award include these parameters:
- Innovation: the car must be innovative in design, technology and performance.
- Efficiency: the car must be efficient in terms of consumption and emissions.
- Safety: the car must be equipped with advanced safety systems.
- Quality: the car must be of high quality in terms of construction, finish and reliability.
- Value for money: the car must have a competitive price compared to its competitors.
Voting for the award Car Of The Year takes place in two phases:
- In the first phase, the jurors nominate their seven favorite cars.
- In the second phase, the jurors vote for the seven finalist cars, assigning a score.
The car that receives the highest score wins the Car of the Year award.
The Car of the Year award is one of the most prestigious automotive awards in the world. Winning the award can be a great success for an automaker, as it can increase sales and brand image.
Car of the Year award winning cars of the last 20 years
|Year
|Winning car
Car Of The Years
CAR OF THE YEAR
|2024
|Renault Scenic
|2023
|Jeep Avenger
|2022
|Kia EV6
|2021
|Toyota Yaris
|2020
|Peugeot 208 II
|2019
|Jaguar I-Pace
|2018
|Volvo XC60
|2017
|Peugeot 3008
|2016
|Opel Astra
|2015
|Volkswagen Passat
|2014
|Peugeot 308
|2013
|Volkswagen Golf VII
|2012
|Chevrolet Volt
|2011
|Nissan Leaf
|2010
|Volkswagen Polo V
|2009
|Opel Insignia A
|2008
|Fiat 500
|2007
|Ford S-Max
|2006
|Renault Clio III
|2005
|Toyota Prius II
|2004
|Fiat Panda
All the Car Of The Year award-winning cars since 1964
Some historic winners I'm there Fiat (8), Peugeot (6) e Volkswagen (4).
|Winner
|Second place
|Third place
|Year
|Car
|Points
|Car
|Points
|Car
|Points
|2024
|Renault Scénic E-Tech
|329
|BMW 5 Series
|308
|Peugeot 3008 III
|197
|2023
|Jeep Avenger
|328
|Volkswagen ID. Buzz
|241
|Nissan Ariya
|211
|2022
|Kia EV6
|279
|Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric
|265
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|261
|2021
|Toyota Yaris
|262
|Fiat New 500
|242
|Cupra Formentor
|239
|2020
|Peugeot 208 II
|281
|Tesla Model 3
|242
|Porsche Taycan
|222
|2019
|Jaguar I-Pace
|250
|Alpine A110[6]
|250
|Kia Ceed
|247
|2018
|Volvo XC40
|325
|Seat Ibiza
|242
|BMW 5 Series
|226
|2017
|Peugeot 3008
|319
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|296
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|197
|2016
|Opel Astra
|312
|Volvo XC90
|294
|Mazda MX-5
|202
|2015
|Volkswagen Passat VIII
|340
|Citroën C4 Cactus
|248
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|221
|2014
|Peugeot 308
|307
|BMW i3
|223
|Tesla Model S
|216
|2013
|Volkswagen Golf
|414
|Toyota GT86/Subaru BRZ
|202
|Volvo V40
|189
|2012
|Opel Ampera/Chevrolet Volt
|330
|Volkswagen up!
|281
|Ford Focus
|256
|2011
|Nissan Leaf
|257
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta (2010)
|248
|Opel Meriva
|244
|2010
|Volkswagen Polo
|347
|Toyota iQ
|337
|Opel Astra
|221
|2009
|Opel Insignia A
|321
|Ford Fiesta VI
|320
|Volkswagen Golf
|223
|2008
|Fiat 500
|385
|Mazda 2
|325
|Ford Mondeo III
|202
|2007
|Ford S-MAX
|235
|Opel Corsa
|233
|Citroën C4 Picasso
|222
|2006
|Renault Clio
|256
|Volkswagen Passat VII
|251
|Alfa Romeo 159
|212
|2005
|Toyota Prius
|406
|Citroën C4 I
|267
|Ford Focus II
|228
|2004
|Fiat Panda (2003)
|281
|Mazda 3
|241
|Volkswagen Golf
|241
|2003
|Renault Mégane II
|322
|Mazda 6
|302
|Citroën C3 I
|214
|2002
|Peugeot 307
|286
|Renault Laguna
|244
|Fiat Stilo
|243
|2001
|Alfa Romeo 147
|238
|Ford Mondeo I
|237
|Toyota Prius
|229
|2000
|Toyota Yaris
|344
|Fiat Multipla
|325
|Opel Zafira
|265
|1999
|Ford Focus I
|444
|Opel Astra G
|269
|Peugeot 206
|248
|1998
|Alfa Romeo 156
|454
|Volkswagen Golf
|266
|Audi A6 C5
|265
|1997
|Renault Scénic I
|405
|Ford Ka
|293
|Volkswagen Passat V
|248
|1996
|Fiat Bravo
|378
|Peugeot 406
|363
|Audi A4 B5
|246
|1995
|Fiat Punto
|370
|Volkswagen Polo III
|292
|Opel Omega
|272
|1994
|Ford Mondeo I
|290
|Citroën Xantia
|264
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|192
|1993
|Nissan Micra
|338
|Fiat Cinquecento
|304
|Renault Safrane
|244
|1992
|Volkswagen Golf
|276
|Opel Astra F
|231
|Citroën ZX
|213
|1991
|Renault Clio
|312
|Nissan Primera
|258
|Opel Calibra
|183
|1990
|Citroën XM
|390
|Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
|215
|Ford Fiesta III
|214
|1989
|Fiat Tipo
|356
|Opel Vectra
|261
|Volkswagen Passat
|194
|1988
|Peugeot 405
|464
|Citroën AX
|252
|Honda Prelude
|234
|1987
|Opel Omega
|275
|Audi 80
|238
|BMW 7 Series
|175
|1986
|Ford Scorpio
|337
|Autobianchi Y10 / Lancia Y10
|291
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|273
|1985
|Opel Kadett
|326
|Renault 25
|261
|Launch Thema
|191
|1984
|Fiat Uno
|346
|Peugeot 205
|325
|Volkswagen Golf
|156
|1983
|Auto Union Audi 100
|410
|Ford Sierra
|386
|Volvo 760
|157
|1982
|Renault 9
|335
|Opel Ascona
|304
|Volkswagen Polo
|252
|1981
|Ford Escort Mk.III
|326
|Fiat Panda
|308
|Austin Metro
|255
|1980
|Launch Delta
|369
|Opel Kadett
|301
|Peugeot 505
|199
|1979
|Simca Horizon
|251
|Fiat Ritmo
|239
|Auto Union Audi 80
|181
|1978
|Porsche 928
|261
|BMW 7 Series
|231
|Ford Granada
|203
|1977
|Rover SD1
|157
|Auto Union Audi 100
|138
|Ford Fiesta
|135
|1976
|Simca 1307-1308
|192
|BMW 3 Series
|144
|Renault 30 TS
|107
|1975
|Citroën CX
|229
|Volkswagen Golf
|164
|Auto Union Audi 50
|136
|1974
|Mercedes-Benz 450
|115
|Fiat X1/9
|99
|Honda Civic
|90
|1973
|Auto Union Audi 80
|114
|Renault 5
|109
|Alfa Romeo Alfetta
|95
|1972
|Fiat 127
|239
|Renault 15/17
|107
|Mercedes-Benz 350 SL
|96
|1971
|Citroën GS
|233
|Volkswagen K 70
|121
|Citroën SM
|105
|1970
|Fiat 128
|235
|Autobianchi A112
|96
|Renault 12
|79
|1969
|Peugeot 504
|119
|BMW 2500/2800
|77
|Alfa Romeo 1750
|76
|1968
|NSU Ro 80
|197
|Fiat 125
|133
|Simca 1100
|94
|1967
|Fiat 124
|144
|BMW 1600
|69
|Jensen FF
|61
|1966
|Renault 16
|98
|Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow
|81
|Oldsmobile Toronado
|59
|1965
|Austin 1800
|78
|Autobianchi Primula
|51
|Ford Mustang
|18
|1964
|Rover 2000
|76
|Mercedes 600
|64
|Hillman Imp
|31
For more information on the award Car of the Yearyou can consult the official website Official website caroftheyear.org
