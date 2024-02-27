The prize Car of the Yearcommonly known as “Car of the Year” (COTY), represents a prestigious recognition in the international automotive sector, awarded annually to the best new vehicle on the European market. Founded in 1964 by a consortium of journalists specialized in the European automotive sector, this award is currently awarded by a jury made up of 61 journalists from 23 European nations.

L'2024 edition was won by Renault Scénic E-Tech.

Where it takes place

The location of the Car of the Year award changes every year, the host city is chosen by the award jury and the award ceremony is usually combined with an important event in the automotive sector.

Car Of The Year, how the award works

The selection criteria for the Car Of The Year award include these parameters:

Innovation: the car must be innovative in design, technology and performance.

the car must be innovative in design, technology and performance. Efficiency: the car must be efficient in terms of consumption and emissions.

the car must be efficient in terms of consumption and emissions. Safety: the car must be equipped with advanced safety systems.

the car must be equipped with advanced safety systems. Quality: the car must be of high quality in terms of construction, finish and reliability.

the car must be of high quality in terms of construction, finish and reliability. Value for money: the car must have a competitive price compared to its competitors.

Voting for the award Car Of The Year takes place in two phases:

In the first phase, the jurors nominate their seven favorite cars.

In the second phase, the jurors vote for the seven finalist cars, assigning a score.

The car that receives the highest score wins the Car of the Year award.

The Car of the Year award is one of the most prestigious automotive awards in the world. Winning the award can be a great success for an automaker, as it can increase sales and brand image.

Car of the Year award winning cars of the last 20 years

Year Winning car

All the Car Of The Year award-winning cars since 1964

Some historic winners I'm there Fiat (8), Peugeot (6) e Volkswagen (4).

Winner Second place Third place Year Car Points Car Points Car Points 2024 Renault Scénic E-Tech 329 BMW 5 Series 308 Peugeot 3008 III 197 2023 Jeep Avenger 328 Volkswagen ID. Buzz 241 Nissan Ariya 211 2022 Kia EV6 279 Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric 265 Hyundai Ioniq 5 261 2021 Toyota Yaris 262 Fiat New 500 242 Cupra Formentor 239 2020 Peugeot 208 II 281 Tesla Model 3 242 Porsche Taycan 222 2019 Jaguar I-Pace 250 Alpine A110[6] 250 Kia Ceed 247 2018 Volvo XC40 325 Seat Ibiza 242 BMW 5 Series 226 2017 Peugeot 3008 319 Alfa Romeo Giulia 296 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 197 2016 Opel Astra 312 Volvo XC90 294 Mazda MX-5 202 2015 Volkswagen Passat VIII 340 Citroën C4 Cactus 248 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 221 2014 Peugeot 308 307 BMW i3 223 Tesla Model S 216 2013 Volkswagen Golf 414 Toyota GT86/Subaru BRZ 202 Volvo V40 189 2012 Opel Ampera/Chevrolet Volt 330 Volkswagen up! 281 Ford Focus 256 2011 Nissan Leaf 257 Alfa Romeo Giulietta (2010) 248 Opel Meriva 244 2010 Volkswagen Polo 347 Toyota iQ 337 Opel Astra 221 2009 Opel Insignia A 321 Ford Fiesta VI 320 Volkswagen Golf 223 2008 Fiat 500 385 Mazda 2 325 Ford Mondeo III 202 2007 Ford S-MAX 235 Opel Corsa 233 Citroën C4 Picasso 222 2006 Renault Clio 256 Volkswagen Passat VII 251 Alfa Romeo 159 212 2005 Toyota Prius 406 Citroën C4 I 267 Ford Focus II 228 2004 Fiat Panda (2003) 281 Mazda 3 241 Volkswagen Golf 241 2003 Renault Mégane II 322 Mazda 6 302 Citroën C3 I 214 2002 Peugeot 307 286 Renault Laguna 244 Fiat Stilo 243 2001 Alfa Romeo 147 238 Ford Mondeo I 237 Toyota Prius 229 2000 Toyota Yaris 344 Fiat Multipla 325 Opel Zafira 265 1999 Ford Focus I 444 Opel Astra G 269 Peugeot 206 248 1998 Alfa Romeo 156 454 Volkswagen Golf 266 Audi A6 C5 265 1997 Renault Scénic I 405 Ford Ka 293 Volkswagen Passat V 248 1996 Fiat Bravo 378 Peugeot 406 363 Audi A4 B5 246 1995 Fiat Punto 370 Volkswagen Polo III 292 Opel Omega 272 1994 Ford Mondeo I 290 Citroën Xantia 264 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 192 1993 Nissan Micra 338 Fiat Cinquecento 304 Renault Safrane 244 1992 Volkswagen Golf 276 Opel Astra F 231 Citroën ZX 213 1991 Renault Clio 312 Nissan Primera 258 Opel Calibra 183 1990 Citroën XM 390 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 215 Ford Fiesta III 214 1989 Fiat Tipo 356 Opel Vectra 261 Volkswagen Passat 194 1988 Peugeot 405 464 Citroën AX 252 Honda Prelude 234 1987 Opel Omega 275 Audi 80 238 BMW 7 Series 175 1986 Ford Scorpio 337 Autobianchi Y10 / Lancia Y10 291 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 273 1985 Opel Kadett 326 Renault 25 261 Launch Thema 191 1984 Fiat Uno 346 Peugeot 205 325 Volkswagen Golf 156 1983 Auto Union Audi 100 410 Ford Sierra 386 Volvo 760 157 1982 Renault 9 335 Opel Ascona 304 Volkswagen Polo 252 1981 Ford Escort Mk.III 326 Fiat Panda 308 Austin Metro 255 1980 Launch Delta 369 Opel Kadett 301 Peugeot 505 199 1979 Simca Horizon 251 Fiat Ritmo 239 Auto Union Audi 80 181 1978 Porsche 928 261 BMW 7 Series 231 Ford Granada 203 1977 Rover SD1 157 Auto Union Audi 100 138 Ford Fiesta 135 1976 Simca 1307-1308 192 BMW 3 Series 144 Renault 30 TS 107 1975 Citroën CX 229 Volkswagen Golf 164 Auto Union Audi 50 136 1974 Mercedes-Benz 450 115 Fiat X1/9 99 Honda Civic 90 1973 Auto Union Audi 80 114 Renault 5 109 Alfa Romeo Alfetta 95 1972 Fiat 127 239 Renault 15/17 107 Mercedes-Benz 350 SL 96 1971 Citroën GS 233 Volkswagen K 70 121 Citroën SM 105 1970 Fiat 128 235 Autobianchi A112 96 Renault 12 79 1969 Peugeot 504 119 BMW 2500/2800 77 Alfa Romeo 1750 76 1968 NSU Ro 80 197 Fiat 125 133 Simca 1100 94 1967 Fiat 124 144 BMW 1600 69 Jensen FF 61 1966 Renault 16 98 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow 81 Oldsmobile Toronado 59 1965 Austin 1800 78 Autobianchi Primula 51 Ford Mustang 18 1964 Rover 2000 76 Mercedes 600 64 Hillman Imp 31 The winners, second and third place winners of the Car Of The Year award

For more information on the award Car of the Yearyou can consult the official website Official website caroftheyear.org