The car of the year 2023 has just been chosen in Brussels. The winner is surprising!

For many years now, the Car of the Year has been announced at the Geneva Motor Show every year. But since corona there is little to experience in Geneva. That’s why the whole journal has traveled to Belgium this time. The 100th Brussels Motor Show has the honor this time.

The organization behind the election always announces a shortlist in November. Likewise this year. For the sake of completeness and in alphabetical order, here is this year’s shortlist.

Jeep Avengers

Kia Niro

Nissan Ariya

Peugeot 408

Renault Australia

Subaru Solterra/Toyota bZ4X

Volkswagen ID Buzz

These cars have been thoroughly tested by automotive journalists from 23 European countries. However, only 22 countries are allowed to vote. Russia is currently suspended and the two journalists from that country are listed on the website without a flag.

The winner

Now it’s time for the winner! A surprise winner if you ask us. We are not surprised that the winner is an electric car, but that it is precisely this one that takes the trophy home.

The car of the year has become the Jeep Avenger! Even a street length ahead. The Avenger received 328 points from the jury. The number 2 is the Volkswagen ID.Buzz with 241 points. We tipped the latter.

For the sake of completeness, here is a list of the top 5:

Jeep Avenger: 328 points

Volkswagen ID.Buzz: 241 points

Nissan Ariya: 211 points

Kia Niro: 200 points

Renault Austral: 163 points

Jeep Avenger Car of the Year 2023

The attentive reader might think, isn’t the Avenger just another Stellantis clone? Well not quite. It may share the basis with the Peugeot e-2008 and the Opel Moka-e, but it has really become a Jeep. At least in appearance.

For the time being, it is only available as a fully electric car, but the Stellantis brothers and sisters are also available with a combustion engine, so they may also follow for the Jeep.

Just a few more specs. The Avenger has a battery pack of 54 kWh, a range of 400 kilometers (WLTP) and the electric motor produces 156 hp. Maximum torque is 260 Nm.

In the Netherlands, the Jeep Avenger is for sale from 40,500 euros. You will then receive the richly equipped 1st Edition.

What do you think? Rightfull winner?

